Irish Rally Driver Dies in Accident During Test Event Ahead of Championship: 'World Class Driver'

Irish rally driver Craig Breen died Thursday in an accident during a test event ahead of the Croatia Rally, the fourth round of the World Rally Championship. He was 33.

Hyundai Motorsport. who Breen drove for in 2019 to 2021 and again this year, confirmed the sad news in a statement.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," his statement began.

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time," it continued. "Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport's governing body FIA, shared his condolences on Twitter: "On behalf of the FIA, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the entire Rally community at this difficult time."

Racing ran in the family: Breen's father was a former Irish national rally champion, according to CNN.

Breen was a known talent, winning many rally titles at both national and international races. As a World Rally Championship (WRC) competitor, he made 82 starts, finishing second place many times — including in his last rally race at Rally Sweden in February — but never reached the first place podium.

Craig Breen dirving. Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile via Getty

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news," Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper said in a statement. "Craig was a world class driver and a world class person."

Breen's death comes just one week after 26-year-old Sprint car driver Justin Owen died after a massive crash at the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Fox News reported that Owen was attempting to qualify for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship when his car slammed into the wall on the dirt track's third turn, sending the vehicle airborne. The car flipped several times, according to reports.

The race was canceled shortly after the accident, USA Today reported that news of Owen's death was confirmed shortly after midnight.

According to The Associated Press, Owen had won the title at the Lawrenceburg track in 2022 and had two previous feature wins there, including the Dick Gaines Memorial.

The NASCAR Sprint Cup driver was the defending champion at the southeastern Indiana track, and grew up just 20 minutes north of Lawrenceburg in Harrison, Ohio, per USA Today.