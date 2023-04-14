Irish Rally Driver Dies in Accident During Test Event Ahead of Championship: 'World Class Driver'

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news," Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper said in a statement on Thursday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 08:45 AM
Craig Breen at Ford Msport media hour on September 28, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Craig Breen. Photo: Hannu Rainamo/Getty

Irish rally driver Craig Breen died Thursday in an accident during a test event ahead of the Croatia Rally, the fourth round of the World Rally Championship. He was 33.

Hyundai Motorsport. who Breen drove for in 2019 to 2021 and again this year, confirmed the sad news in a statement.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," his statement began.

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time," it continued. "Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of motorsport's governing body FIA, shared his condolences on Twitter: "On behalf of the FIA, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the entire Rally community at this difficult time."

Racing ran in the family: Breen's father was a former Irish national rally champion, according to CNN.

Breen was a known talent, winning many rally titles at both national and international races. As a World Rally Championship (WRC) competitor, he made 82 starts, finishing second place many times — including in his last rally race at Rally Sweden in February — but never reached the first place podium.

Finland - 5 August 2022; Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in their Ford Puma Rally 1 during day two of the FIA World Rally Championship Secto Rally in Jyvaskyla in Finland.
Craig Breen dirving. Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile via Getty

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news," Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper said in a statement. "Craig was a world class driver and a world class person."

Breen's death comes just one week after 26-year-old Sprint car driver Justin Owen died after a massive crash at the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Fox News reported that Owen was attempting to qualify for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship when his car slammed into the wall on the dirt track's third turn, sending the vehicle airborne. The car flipped several times, according to reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The race was canceled shortly after the accident, USA Today reported that news of Owen's death was confirmed shortly after midnight.

According to The Associated Press, Owen had won the title at the Lawrenceburg track in 2022 and had two previous feature wins there, including the Dick Gaines Memorial.

The NASCAR Sprint Cup driver was the defending champion at the southeastern Indiana track, and grew up just 20 minutes north of Lawrenceburg in Harrison, Ohio, per USA Today.

Related Articles
Sprint Car Driver Justin Owens Dead at 26 After Massive Crash at National Championship. Credit: Josh James/USAC
Sprint Car Driver Justin Owen Dead at 26 After Massive Crash at National Championship
Scott Borchetta at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at Goya Studios on February 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Tran/Billboard via Getty Images)
Big Machine Label CEO Scott Borchetta in 'Stable Condition' After Taking 'Big Hit' During Racecar Accident
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Wrestlers Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe of The Briscoe Brothers visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38: 'He Was a Star'
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Tiger Woods attends the Tiger Woods Foundation's 20th Anniversary Celebration at the New York Public Library on October 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods Apologizes After Backlash for Handing Justin Thomas a Tampon During Genesis Invitational
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Trump Takes Jab at Rihanna and 'Her Stylist' After Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Epic Fail'
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
NASCAR's Coy Gibbs Dies Suddenly Just Hours After Watching Son Ty Win the Xfinity Series Championship
Ohio Cross Country Runner Owen Grubb Dies After ‘Tragic Accident’ With Tree
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
death of motocross star Keith Farmer
Keith Farmer, Four-Time British Motorcycling Champion, Dead at 35
MISANO ADRIATICO, ITALY - JUNE 13: Victor Steeman and Netherlands and Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team prepares to start on the grid during the WorldSuperSport300 Race 2 during the WorldSBK Misano - Race 2 on June 13, 2021 in Misano Adriatico, Italy. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images)
Dutch Motorcycle Rider Victor Steeman Dead at 22 After Suffering Injuries in Race Crash
AMERICAN IDOL XIII: Semi-Finalist: C.J. Harris, 23. Jasper, AL
American Idol Contestants Who Have Died
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Witness to Grant Wahl's Death Says There Was No Defibrillator Nearby: 'We Kept Expecting It to Come'
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
American Officials in Touch with Qatari Authorities to Get Journalist Grant Wahl's Body Back to U.S.
Deon Lendore
Deon Lendore, 3-Time Olympian and Texas A&M Track Coach, Dead at 29
Sebastian VetteL
F1 Star Sebastian Vettel Says He Likely Won't Race in Russian Grand Prix Following Invasion of Ukraine
— LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First Sports Illustrated Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'
LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First 'Sports Illustrated' Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'
grant wahl death
Journalist Grant Wahl Said He 'Had a Case of Bronchitis' Before His Death: 'Pressure and Discomfort'