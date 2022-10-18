Iranian Athlete Elnaz Rekabi Will Be Jailed for Competing Without Hijab

Iran requires female athletes to wear a hijab around their hair when they are representing the country

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 02:34 PM
Elnaz Rekabi (IRI) IFSC Climbing World Championships 2019
Photo: Aflo/Shutterstock

An Iranian rock climber who appeared without a hijab while competing in South Korea will be jailed, a news organization in the country has reported.

On Sunday, 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi made headlines during the Asian Championships climbing competition in Seoul when she competed without a head covering, which Iran's government requires women to wear. The hijab is even required during sporting competitions when they are representing the country abroad, per CNN.

Footage of Rekabi's climb was shared on social media, with many saying her appearance was likely an "act of defiance" against the requirement.

According to the New York Times, Rekabi returned to Iran with her team on Tuesday. A post to her Instagram page later said that she did not wear a hijab during her climb because of "bad timing."

"Due to bad timing, and the unanticipated call for me to climb the wall, my head covering inadvertently came off," the message said, per a translation shared by BBC.

The message said Rekabi was "alongside the team based on the pre-arranged schedule".

A correspondent at BBC Persian told the network that the wording of Rekabi's message made it appear as if it were written by someone under intimidation. Iran has previously been criticized for forcing people, often activists, into making public forced confessions.

The controversy over Rekabi's lack of hijab comes as protests continue throughout Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman, who authorities arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely, according to CNN.

Iranian news outlet IranWire reported on Tuesday that Rekabi will be jailed by authorities after her return to the country. IranWire said the government has required women to wear a hijab since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

RELATED VIDEO: Abby Wambach Says USWNT Equal Pay Victory Is a 'Huge Deal' for 'Women Everywhere'

An International Federation of Sport Climbing official told CNN that they were "aware" of Rekabi's ordeal.

"There is a lot of information in the public sphere regarding Ms. Rekabi and as an organization we have been trying to establish the facts. We have also been in contact with Ms. Rekabi and the Iranian Climbing Federation," a statement by the IFSC said.

They added: "We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival."

Related Articles
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments
olympic gold medals
U.S. Soccer President Says Historic Equal Pay Agreement Will 'Lead to Meaningful Changes' in Society
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' Best Fashion Moments on the Tennis Court
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
A Timeline of Brittney Griner's Detainment in Russia
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
Afghan women hold placards as they march and shout slogans "Bread, work, freedom" during a womens' rights protest in Kabul on August 13, 2022. - Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power.
In the Year Since the Taliban Took Back Afghanistan, Women's Rights Have Been Erased
joe biden, Mohammed bin Salman
5 Things Every American Should Know About President Biden's Controversial Middle East Tour
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Opening Ceremony
The 2022 Beijing Paralympics Have Officially Begun!
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's Visa Revoked by Australia's Immigration Minister, Faces Ban from Country for 3 Years
Olympians Wheaties Boxes
Breakfast of Champions! Legendary Olympians Who've Been Honored on Wheaties Boxes
Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
The Most Stunning Photos from the Beijing Olympics' Opening Ceremonies
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz Debuts His Nocheluna Sotol — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Olympics 2002 Figure Skating Scandal
Winter Olympics Rewind: Looking Back on 2002 'Skategate' Scandal That Transformed Figure Skating
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Sky Brown
The Top Athletes to Watch in the 6 New Olympic Sports