Iran's Soccer Team Refuses to Sing Their National Anthem at World Cup in Support of Protestors

"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," said team captain Ehsan Haisafi

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 03:39 PM
Players of Iran stand during their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022.
Photo: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Players from the Iran National Team refused to sing their national anthem during the World Cup on Monday, in apparent support of the protestors in their country.

Just before their opening match against England on Monday, all 11 players on Iran's team remained silent during the presentation of their country's national anthem.

The group stood with their arms around one another, in a show of support for protestors as Iran continues to see civil unrest in response to the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old citizen who died under police custody. Amini was arrested in September when law enforcement found her not wearing a hijab.

(FromL) Iran's midfielder #18 Ali Karimi, Iran's defender #19 Majid Hosseini and Iran's defender #02 Sadegh Moharrami listen to the national anthem ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty

She died after being transported to Tehran's Vozara Detention Center. Police maintain that Amini's death was caused by a heart attack she had suffered.

The team was met with support from handful of fans in attendance who protested the anthem as well. Reporter Amichai Stein posted a video from the match, and said that "some of the Iranian crowd [was] booing their own national anthem."

Team captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke about the current unrest in his country during a media availability on Sunday. "We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy."

Hajsafi told reporters that he'd like to express "condolences to the bereaved families in Iran" and that "they should know that we are with them, we support them and we sympathize with them."

The decision Monday not to participate in their national anthem is another example of Iran's team making a public statement against their country. In September, they chose to cover up Iran's emblem on their jerseys during a World Cup warm-up match.

Iran players Ehsan Hajsafi, Alireza Beiranvand and Morteza Pouraliganji dont sing the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty

The entire roster took the field for their game against Senegal in black jackets, which pointedly covered up the emblem during the national anthem.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shortly after, the team's forward Sardar Azmoun explained his feelings on social media. "My heart really broke for Mahsa Amini and the likes of Mahsa Amini who are innocent of this," he posted in Iranian on Instagram.

Additionally, Azmoun acknowledged the risk he and his teammates took when they spoke out against the country. "At worst I'll be dismissed from the national team," he wrote. "No problem. I'd sacrifice that for one hair on the heads of Iranian women. This story will not be deleted. They can do whatever they want."

Related Articles
Nazanin Boniadi
Nazanin Boniadi Recalls 'Traumatizing Encounter with the So-Called Morality Police' in Iran at Age 12
The FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy is pictured prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Everything to Know About the 2022 World Cup and the Controversy Over Host Country Qatar
Martin odegaard
World Cup Teams Drop Plans to Wear Anti-Discrimination Armbands After Threats from FIFA
Prince William, Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Bukayo Saka at St George's Park
Prince William Surprises England Soccer Team Before FIFA World Cup: 'We're All Rooting For You'
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
U.N. Ambassador Says the Women of Iran 'Need to Hear from the World That We Have Their Backs'
Angelina Jolie attends the "Eternals" photocall on October 25, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage) ; Members of the Iranian community in Mexico hold banners outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico City, while demonstrating against the death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by police on 16 September in Tehran, Iran, "for not wearing the hijab correctly", (Photo by Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie Says Women of Iran 'Need Freedom to Live' as Protests Continue After Mahsa Amini's Death
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Shows Support for Women of Iran With 'Women, Life, Freedom' T-Shirt
Juliette Binoche and Marion Cotillard Mahsa
Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche Cut Their Hair in Support of Iranian Civil Rights Protesters
Christiane Amanpour
CNN's Christiane Amanpour Says Iran President Cancelled an Interview After She Declined to Wear a Hijab
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Currie/Shutterstock (13608439a) Catherine, Princess of Wales Duchess of Cambridge before the start of the match England v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Quarter Final, Rugby League, DW Stadium, Wigan, UK - 05 Nov 2022
Kate Middleton Roots on England at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals Match
Gwendoline Christie Christina Ricci
Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci Celebrate 'Wednesday,' Plus Rihanna, Kate Middleton and More
Russian men's soccer team
England, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic Refuse to Play Russia in World Cup Qualifiers
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Pictured: Lesley Stahl, 60 MINUTES correspondent.
The Inimitable Art of Lesley Stahl: Inside Her History-Making Career with '60 Minutes'
Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin Jay Fun Foundation
After Winning 2 Super Bowls Together, Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin Tackle Childhood Cancer and Hunger