Washington Demons quarterback Trashaun Willis helped lead his team to a 41-27 victory over the Mt. Pleasant Panthers

Iowa High School Football Player with One Arm Dominates Game by Scoring Six Touchdowns

Iowa high school quarterback Trashaun Willis managed to score six touchdowns in one night — an impressive feat made even more incredible, as the student-athlete has one arm.

On Friday, Willis led Washington High School in Washington, Iowa, to 41-27 victory over Mt. Pleasant High School in Mt. Pleasant according to reports. CBS Sports reported that the win put the Washington Demons at 4-0 overall, and 2-0 in the district.

Of Willis' six touchdowns, three were passing and three were rushing. The first touchdown of the game was Willis' 4-yard run, which secured a lead for the Demons.

"Getting points on the board that early is something that, if you want to win the game, you need to do,” the highschooler told the Southeast Iowa Union after the game. “Coming out here and recovering that fumble did so much for us. It gave us so much momentum.”

Willis' three passing touchdowns came 28 yards, 17 yards out, and a 3-yard scoring toss. Two of those were back-to-back touchdowns. The quarterback also rushed for 95 yards, per the Union.

The Demons head coach, James Harris, was thrilled with Willis' and the team's performance.

“Any time you put 40 points on the board, you’ve got to feel good,” Harris told the Union. “I’m really proud of our guys. I think this was a huge step in our mission to be district champs.”

According to MaxPreps.com, Willis was born with just one arm, and also plays basketball for Washington High School. He received his first college football offer from Iowa's Loras College over the summer, sharing the news on Twitter.

"Blessed and excited to say I have received my first offer to play football at Loras!" he said at the time.