IOC Urges Cancellation of Sporting Events in Russia and Belarus Citing the 'Safety' of Athletes

On Friday, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) encouraged international sports federations to relocate or cancel all events planned in Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, according to the Ukrainian government, with forces moving in from the north, east and south. Airstrikes and bombings were also reported with threats mounting against the capital of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

In a statement, the IOC cited the "safety" and "security of athletes as a top priority and its reason for urging international sports federations to act swiftly and make the move."

"The IOC EB today urges all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus. They should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority. The IOC itself has no events planned in Russia or Belarus," read the statement, in part.

"In addition, the IOC EB urges that no Russian or Belarussian national flag be displayed and no Russian or Belarussian anthem be played in international sports events which are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions for Russia."

In the statement, the IOC also condemned the Russian and Belarus governments for breaching the Olympic Truce. Russia has now broken the Olympic Truce, an agreement of peace surrounding an Olympic Games, three times in 14 years.

"The respective UN resolution was adopted by the UN General Assembly on 2 December 2021 by consensus of all 193 UN Member States. The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games," added the IOC.

The invasion of Ukraine is still evolving. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said early Friday local time that at least 137 people had been killed and 316 were wounded, according to reports.

Many of those killed appear to be soldiers, per the AP, citing earlier figures that 40 Ukrainian soldiers were among the dead. However, there were also reports of civilians who were killed, including at least one young child. NBC News reported the figures also include medical staff. The extent of Russian casualties remained unclear.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," U.S. President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.