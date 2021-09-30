Boxing Matches at 2016 Rio Olympics Were Fixed by Referees and Judges, Investigation Finds

An independent investigation found that referees and judges were "complicit and compliant" in fixing bouts at the 2016 Rio Olympics

A number of fights at the 2016 Rio Olympics are now under question after an independent investigation found judges and referees worked together to fix matches.

Richard McLaren was named by International Boxing Association — also known as AIBA — to lead an investigation into the Summer Games five years ago. On Thursday, McLaren announced that his inquiry determined AIBA officials had chosen referees and judges to help them manipulate Olympic qualifying rounds and the Games itself, according to the Associated Press.

"Key personnel decided that the rules did not apply to them," McLaren said at a news conference in Switzerland, adding that there was a "culture of fear, intimidation and obedience in the ranks of the referees and judges."

The investigation could not determine how many fights were affected by the corruption, but their preliminary estimate is "in the vicinity of 11, perhaps less."

"That's counting the ones that we know were manipulated, problem bouts or suspicious bouts," McLaren said.

McLaren said the "informal structure" of AIBA allowed for "complicit and compliant referees and judges ... to be assigned to specific bouts to ensure the manipulation of outcomes."

Referees and judges were told who should win a fight on the morning of the match, according to the investigation found. McLaren was unable to identify who was controlling the scheme.

There were rumors of corruption heading into the 2016 Olympics. Boxer Michael Conlan of Ireland had heard organizers were fixing the match for his opponent, Russian Vladimir Nikitin, according to ESPN.

Though Conlan appeared to be the winner after an impressive performance at the Games, judges scored the match for Nikitin. Conlan then famously pointed two middle fingers at the judges and called them "cheats."

McLaren did not confirm whether Conlan's fight was fixed or not, but they uncovered talks of a $250,000 bribe in Rio to help a Mongolian fighter beat a French opponent in the semifinals. The bribe didn't go through, and the Mongolian boxer lost due to "very unusual scoring," the recent investigation found. There were also signs the 2012 London Olympics were affected by corruption.