Entertainment Sports From Little League to the NFL: Inside Jaguars Rashawn Jenkins and Shaquill Griffin's 20-Year Friendship Cornerback Griffin and safety Jenkins first met as 7-year-olds playing for a youth football program in their shared hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, and both signed with the Jaguars in 2021 By Rachel DeSantis Rachel DeSantis Instagram Twitter Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories. Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland. People Editorial Guidelines and Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 25, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Rayshawn Jenkins and Shaquill Griffin. Photo: Shaquill Griffin/instagram Many kids dream of playing in the NFL alongside their childhood friends, but few have the chance to make that dream a reality. Enter Rayshawn Jenkins and Shaquill "Shaq" Griffin, teammates on the Jacksonville Jaguars who have been friends for more than 20 years. Cornerback Griffin, 27, and safety Jenkins, 28, first met as 7-year-olds playing for a youth football program in their shared hometown of St. Petersburg, Fla. "That's when the connection first started," Griffin tells PEOPLE of their time with the Lakewood Jr. Spartans. "The friendship developed easily. It was something very natural, and carried over all the way up to now." The duo remained close friends as teens into adulthood, despite different high schools and colleges. Jenkins attended the University of Miami, while Griffin played at the University of Central Florida. After college, they were drafted by different NFL teams — Griffin by the Seattle Seahawks and Jenkins by the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the distance, they remained tight-knit. Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals Rayshawn Jenkins. James Gilbert / Jacksonville Jaguars Over the years, they'd have dinner at hibachi restaurants or take a jet-ski out, but the athletes always remained focused on football and the same goal of playing professionally. Then in 2021, both signed on as Jaguars. "We came on the same day to sign our papers and make it official," recalls Griffin of joining the team. "I feel like being on the same team again, that was a moment that everybody wanted to see," he adds. "To have guys who have been playing with each other for so long make this full circle back to each other, back in Florida, that was big for the city." For Jenkins, playing with Griffin means he's never far from home. "You just feel like you've got extended family all the time," he says. "It makes you comfortable. This is a dream come true."