Inside 'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer's Beach Bachelorette Party in Mexico: All the Details!

The Cheer star got engaged to Stone Burleson last March and celebrated with a group of friends in Cancun this week

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 12:45 PM
Morgan Simianer Bachelorette party

Cheer star Morgan Simianer celebrated her bachelorette party in style!

The 25-year-old bride-to-be and her group of friends hit the beaches of Mexico's Riviera Maya in Cancun, where they stayed at The Excellence Resort. Festivities during the "Bach & Boujee" party included a yacht cruise and snorkeling and cheerleading towers in the ocean.

Morgan Simianer Bachelorette party
Top Yacht luxury yacht charter

While not everyone in Simianer's bridal party (including some of her fellow Cheer stars) could make the trip — such as Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, TT Barker and Dillon Brandt — that didn't stop Simianer from celebrating her upcoming nuptials. "We had the best time soaking up the sun on the beach and jumping off the yacht," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I was definitely live, laugh, loving!"

Simianer — who appeared on the first two seasons of Netflix's Cheer before graduating from Navarro College — got engaged to Stone Burleson last March in Dallas, Texas, after dating for more than a year.

"After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever, she blessed me by saying yes," Burleson told PEOPLE at the time.

Morgan Simianer Bachelorette party
Top Yacht luxury yacht charter

For the surprise proposal, Burleson had to be crafty and enlisted Simianer's publicist tell her to arrive at the HALL Arts Hotel where she was to meet with her former coach Monica Aldama for an interview and photo shoot. Once Simianer arrived, though, she realized why she was really there as Burleson popped the question. Her friends and family later joined them to celebrate.

"I'm so excited I get to marry my best friend," Simianer told PEOPLE. "I've been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl. Stone has made my dreams come true. I'm so excited to be with him for the rest of my life."

Simianer's cheer career ended with the onset of the pandemic, which disrupted the season with the cancellation of the NCA Nationals. Though Simianer was "devastated" since she graduated from college in 2020 and wouldn't be able to compete in another season, she told PEOPLE she still tried to look on the bright side.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I didn't necessarily leave Navarro on a negative note," Simianer said. "I can look back at the memories and, you know, the titles and just all the friendships I've made and the memories that will last for a lifetime."

Morgan Simianer Bachelorette party

Simianer has since bought a house with her fiancé and is expanding her career as an influencer, with the launch of her collaboration with LashyBox in November.

