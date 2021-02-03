Influencer Who LeBron James Dubbed 'Courtside Karen' Apologizes After Yelling During Lakers-Hawks Game

Juliana Carlos was kicked out of the Lakers game in Atlanta Monday

Influencer Juliana Carlos is apologizing for heckling LeBron James during the Lakers game against the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday.

Juliana, who was kicked out of the game after she stood up and removed her mask to yell at the athlete, shared a statement on Instagram Tuesday saying she took responsibility for her actions.

"About last night... To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment," Juliana's statement began. "My husband is a huge sports fan and we're passionate people, and let's be real: sports wouldn't be sports without a little trash-talking."

"What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in," she continued. "Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes."

"And for these things, I take full responsibility," she concluded.

Juliana and her husband millionaire Chris Carlos exchanged words with James in the fourth quarter of Monday's game, which the Los Angeles Lakers ended up winning 107-99, ESPN previously reported.

In a video shared on Twitter by SportsCenter, Juliana can be seen shouting from her courtside seat with her mask pulled down, which is a violation of the NBA's rules for fans attending games in person. James was seemingly speaking in response to Juliana, and after the exchange, a security staffer then approached Juliana as she sat back in her seat.

Juliana, Chris and two other spectators were then removed from the game, ESPN confirmed.

"Just got kicked out of the game for talking s— to LeBron James for talking s— to my f—ing husband," Juliana said on her Instagram Story as she was walking out of State Farm Arena.

After the game, James, 36, said he wasn't bothered by the interaction, and didn't think the spectators should have been kicked out.

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," he said. "I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction."

"I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out," he went on. "There was a back-and-forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece. And then when someone else jumped into it and said their piece, but I didn't think they should've been kicked out."

"But they might have had a couple drinks, maybe, and they could've probably kept it going and the game wouldn't have been about the game no more, so I think the referees did what they had to do," James said.