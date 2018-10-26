IndyCar Driver Robert Wickens Reveals a Severe Crash in August Paralyzed Him

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has confirmed that he’s paralyzed two months after a dramatic crash.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old Canadian shared an Instagram video of himself wearing a back brace and a cast on each of his feet as he used his arms to move his legs around.

“Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon,” the driver wrote of the clip. “The reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”

According to CNN, the athlete sustained the injury during a serious crash at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway in August. Wickens’ car actually went airborne and hit a safety barrier. Then, it spun out and landed in the path of oncoming drivers.

Earlier this month, Wickens posted another video about his recovery, this one of himself seated as he worked on his arm strength. He referenced “feeling better and stronger” at the time, but Thursday was the first moment he told the public about the severity of his condition.