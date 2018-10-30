Robert Wickens Clarifies Comments After Calling Himself 'Paraplegic': I Intend to 'Walk Again'

After Robert Wickens shocked fans by saying he is “paraplegic” in the caption of a video of himself in physical therapy, the IndyCar driver is setting the record straight about his condition.

On Twitter, the 29-year-old Canadian stated that he was paralyzed after crashing at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway in August — and that he didn’t intend for his earlier video to come across as a big reveal.

RELATED: David Beckham Honors Leicester Soccer Team Owner Who Died in Helicopter Crash Leaving Stadium

I just wanted to clarify a few things. There seems to be some confusion about what the word “paraplegic” really means. Please read my statement below. Thank you all for your amazing support! You’re all a big part in helping me get back on my feet! pic.twitter.com/hcxp4mOcCN — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) October 27, 2018

“Paralyzed and paraplegic are paralysis from the level of injury on the lower half. I’m paralyzed from the chest down. The level of my injury … is T4,” he wrote. “People may not be paraplegics forever. Since my spinal cord injury was ‘incomplete,’ the nerves may be able to find a way back to my legs. Incomplete means the spinal cord was not severed, it was only bruised.”

Then, after explaining that every case of paralysis is different and that there’s no definitive path to recovery, he shared that he has “full intentions” of walking again.

“I already have most feeling and some movement back in my legs, so there is hope over the course of 24 months that I may regain enough movement to walk again!” Wickens informed followers. “So far the signs are promising, but I’m trying not to get ahead of myself! I am just keeping my head down and working until my therapist and doctors tell me to stop!”

Wickens also thanked his fans, writing, “You’re all a big part in helping me get back on my feet!”

RELATED VIDEO: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Driver Jason Johnson Dies Following Tragic Race Crash

Last Thursday, the driver shared an Instagram video of himself wearing a back brace and a cast on each of his feet as he used his arms to move his legs around.

“Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon,” the driver captioned the clip. “The reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”

RELATED: All the Stars Who Cheered on the Dodgers and Red Sox During the 2018 World Series

According to CNN, the athlete’s car actually went airborne during the crash and hit a safety barrier. Then, it spun out and landed in the path of oncoming drivers.

Wickens started racing in 2001, according to his website, and has since competed in some of the most prestigious series in both North America and Europe.