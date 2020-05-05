Race Car Driver Paralyzed in Fiery Crash Returns (Virtually) to the Track During Coronavirus

How IndyCar driver Robert Wickens danced at his wedding a year after a paralyzing wreck — and, with racing upended by the coronavirus, how he was even able to return to competition

The last time IndyCar driver Robert Wickens got behind the wheel of a race car to compete, in August 2018, he was slammed into the wall of the track: careening up the edge of it like a ramp into the fencing, his car spinning around twice, thrice, four times — more — the carbon fiber chassis shredding by the second.

Wickens’ car scraped the ground as it fell back to the track, leaving a lash of flame and smoke. All four of his tires were gone.

His legs, his elbows, his hands, his ribs and his neck were all fractured. His spine was bruised.

He couldn’t walk.

The first time Wickens competed since then, last month, he didn’t actually have to get into a car at all.

Sitting in the seat of his racing simulator in the basement of his home in Indianapolis, behind the wheel of a virtual vehicle and surrounded by computer screens, he did not stop for anything.

Wickens’ 2018 wreck made him a paraplegic — an injury he has been recovering from, day by day, for more than a year. His mobility remains limited, but he walked at his wedding in September (accomplishing a goal as important, if not more, than getting back to racing).

Before 2020 started, he had hoped to begin test driving a race car with hand controls. Hopefully, turning the corner into 2021, he would race again in a real car.

Then the novel coronavirus hit, and while racing events are on pause during the pandemic, it’s actually sped up Wickens’ timeline for getting back to the sport he’s loved since he was a 7-year-old in a go kart in his native Ontario.

Instead of its drivers competing on a track, the IndyCar Series announced a virtual competition starting in March, similar to what NASCAR and others have done: Using racing simulators (almost like a high-tech arcade setup, with wraparound screens, a driving wheel and controls, a headset), the racers go head-to-head on recreations of actual tracks — except from their basements or their closets.

And that’s where, in his own simulator, Wickens has returned to racing as his healing continues.

“I think the biggest takeaway from this is actually how many people didn't expect me to want to race again,” the 31-year-old tells PEOPLE. But, he says, “I want to close the chapter on my own terms.”

“I’ve never struggled with self-confidence. I've always been a very confident person. So I knew I was always going to be able to do this,” he says. “I knew it was going to be very hard [and] require a lot of work to get good with hand controls.”

“I think everyone is hungrier than ever to get me back into the real deal and back into a race car,” Wickens says.

Until that happens, “I think it’s proved to my competitors, it’s proved to IndyCar, it’s proved to my race team that I still got it.”

In Wickens’ first race, the Virtual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama April 4, he started in last place. But he ended in eighth.

“It’s been great watching his progress,” driver Will Power told the Associated Press last month. “He deserves to be back in the series. Tremendous talent that you know was going to be a champion. I really hope that he gets back, that he can create a system where he can get back in the car and use his talent.”

Wickens tells PEOPLE: “I was very interested to see how the other drivers would race against me. ‘Are they going to take it easy on me?’ I didn't want that. I wanted to be pushed like I would have done if I was just another driver. They pushed me just as hard, if not even harder.”

Image zoom Robert Wickens' 2018 crash at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Image zoom Robert Wickens being airlifted away from his 2018 crash in Pennsylvania Robert Wickens

Image zoom Robert Wickens after his crash Robert Wickens/Instagram

‘So Much Hard Work’

In September 2018, a month after his bone-rattling wreck at Pennsylvania’s Pocono Raceway, Wickens posted a video from rehab where he was “trying to get back to 100 percent.”

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” he said then. “It’s going to be a very long road to recovery — and all I can say is: I can promise you guys that I’m going to work as hard as possible and train as hard as possible to make sure I’m back in a race car as quickly as possible.”

What Wickens did not say — what no one said — was that he might not walk again. But there was that chance. Later, one of his doctors who saw his original MRIs and CT scans told him “judging by how my spinal cord looked in the MRI and what the fractures look like, he gave me in his head, he thought there was a 0 percent chance of me regaining anything.”

Wickens spent 10 months in rehab in Denver. But progress only seemed slow in the moment.

“I know I didn’t give it my best shot, I feel like I wouldn't be happy with myself,” he tells PEOPLE now, continuing, “I feel like what I'm doing right now, for let's call it the first two years, I plan on living for a long time — and two years in a lifetime is practically nothing.”

Six months after his crash, Wickens stood up. That July, he drove the parade lap before the race at Honda Indy Toronto, with fiancée Karli Woods sitting next to him.

At their wedding last September, he danced with her just like he’d vowed.

“I think it's not one puzzle piece that made this all happen,” he says. “It was just so much hard work for myself and dedication from my medical staff and my trainers.”

Image zoom Robert Wickens in rehab after his crash Robert Wickens/Instagram

Image zoom From left: Karli Woods and Robert Wickens at their September 2019 wedding Robert Wickens/Instagram

‘The biggest thing that everyone always warn me with paralysis is you never make 100 percent recovery. So the goal is to get as close to 100 percent as possible,” Wickens says. “But in terms of how far you'll get, you don't know. So I knew at a very early stage that there was always going to be something compromised for the rest of my life. I felt like, if I worked hard, I could limit that.”

He wasn’t alone either.

“I’m a believer of positive mindset can breed positive outcomes, and this whole time I had such great people around me,” he says. “My wife was amazing, my family was amazing, the whole IndyCar community — all of the fans and the press and everyone was always so supportive. And honestly, I don't know how my outcome would have been if I didn't have that support system.”

“I knew I was paralyzed and I knew there was a chance I could walk again,” Wickens says, “and I just put my head down and started putting in the work.”

As his wife wrote on Instagram last February: “I am just in awe …. It’s crazy how much progress he is making.”

Back on the Track

For months before he began racing with a simulator, Wickens knew that’s where his driving would take him. It was a question of how — and how to pay for it — until the launch of IndyCar’s virtual racing series in March got everything moving “very quickly.”

“It was like, ‘This is a great opportunity. I can race with everyone right now if we had a simulator,’ “ Wickens says. An Atlanta-based company called SimCraft “put their hand up and said, ‘We'd love to help. What do you need?’ ”

“They came to our home, fully sanitized with masks, and they did a full day-and-a-half installation,” Wickens says.

The finished product can be almost deceptively immersive. “You can drive for half an hour and just not even really think that you're driving a video game,” he says.

The adjustment is an adjustment, after more than year out of competition.

Back in April, “I just collapsed on the couch after the race and I think I slept like three hours after. I was just drained,” Wickens says.

IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge ended on Saturday (Wickens didn’t make the cut for the final competition) but his career hopes haven’t ended.

There are still mental obstacles — after decades of almost automatic use of his feet to operate the gas and brakes, it’s a stutter-step now to remember to use his hands — as well as physical ones. (Using the brake with his hand, over and over and over, takes a toll one might not expect.) But where else would Wickens be?

Speaking to PEOPLE from the backyard of his Indianapolis home, he says the pandemic has made him reflective. And appreciative.

“You can think like, ‘I’m just so lucky that I had that opportunity.’ And because I had that opportunity, I tried so hard to maximize it,” he says. “I wasn't going to take it for granted. And my body listened.”

He and Woods have been isolating since mid-March because of the coronavirus. He has diaphragm limitations since the crash that have made them more cautious around the contagious respiratory illness. Both of their families are still in Canada, past a border neither of them can now cross. Woods’ recent 30th birthday plans were similarly scuttled by the need to socially distance. But there are some upsides, too. Wickens lightly notes, “We're hanging pictures that we never got around to.”

‘“It’s very easy to get stuck in a bit of a rut or a funk, where you don't see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he says. While he hasn’t been able to rehab the way he was before the pandemic, he still sets goals.

“You take it day by day, week by week and you hope, ‘I want to try to do the best this week.’ ”