Indians' Leonys Martin Expected to Make 'Full Recovery' After Contracting a Bacterial Infection

Leonys Martin, a Cleveland Indians outfielder, is recuperating as he battles a severe bacterial infection.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the Indians confirmed Martin’s hospitalization.

“Leonys has made considerable progress in the last 24-36 hours and is currently in stable condition,” the statement said. “The medical team is optimistic that he will make a full recovery, but progress is expected to be slow and measured in weeks, as opposed to days.”

According to the statement, Martin, 30, first began showing symptoms of the infection after playing in a game against the Minnesota Twins on August 7. The next morning, he was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic for nausea and stomach discomfort.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed Martin with an infection that stemmed from bacteria in his bloodstream and impacted multiple organs. The infection — which the team has not publicly identified — was not from food and is not contagious, according to the statement.

Chris Antonetti, the president of baseball operations for the Indians, commented on Martin’s condition at the player’s wife’s request, according to MLB.com, stating, “We don’t know exactly how the bacteria entered his system.”

RELATED: Man Who Lost His Limbs After Dog Lick Caused Infection Speaks Out: ‘I’m Not Looking Back’

“It can’t be transferred from one person to the next, but the bacteria somehow entered his bloodstream,” Antonetti said. “We don’t yet know how. I’m not sure we will know how. But, once that bacteria entered the bloodstream, it produced toxins that led to him getting really sick.”

The team added in the statement given to PEOPLE, “Out of respect for the severity of Leonys’ condition and our collective focus on helping him return to full health, there have been no considerations regarding a timeline for his return to baseball activities.”

The team wished him well on Twitter, and several players — including the White Sox’s Jose Abreu — wrote Martin’s name on their hats when the Indians played in Chicago, according to MLB.com.

Leonys Martin has been away from the team battling a serious bacterial infection, but is now in stable condition thanks to the care he's received at the Cleveland Clinic. We will continue to keep Leonys and his family in our thoughts.#LM13 pic.twitter.com/DCoKYbmGSd — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 14, 2018

Martin previously played for the Detroit Tigers before he was traded to the Indians in July. He wrote on Instagram at the time, “Cleveland thank you for the new opportunity. I am ready!”