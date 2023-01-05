Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II Has 'No Doubt' Damar Hamlin Will Recover: 'We All Got Him'

The Indianapolis Colts safety opened up about his childhood pal and high school teammate's recovery after the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football

By
Published on January 5, 2023 08:24 AM
Rodney Thomas II #25 of the Indianapolis Colts; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images; Joshua Bessex/AP/Shutterstock

Rodney Thomas II is remaining hopeful for childhood pal Damar Hamlin, who has been in critical condition since suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football.

The Indianapolis Colts safety drove straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the tragic incident to be by his friend's bedside, telling CNN on Wednesday he has "no doubt" his high school teammate will recover.

"I know he could hear me," Thomas, 24, said of the visit. "Even if he couldn't hear me, it didn't matter. I said what I had to say."

"It calmed me way down," he added, of seeing Hamlin. "It made the trip home a lot easier. I could go home and know he's gonna be straight. I got him. We all got him. Everybody's got him."

Hamlin, 24, collapsed midway through his team's game against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday night, going into cardiac arrest early in the first quarter after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

He was resuscitated on the field by medical personnel before taken away in a hospital with his parents where, according to his uncle Dorrian Glenn, he was resuscitated a second time.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock (13692270bl) Buffalo Bills players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Bills Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 02 Jan 2023
Jeff Dean/AP/Shutterstock

Monday's NFL game was terminated and has yet to be rescheduled.

On Wednesday, The Bills gave an official update on Hamlin's condition, confirming that he's still in the hospital.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," they wrote. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Amid the outpouring of love and support from fellow athletes, friends and fans, the NFL showed the ultimate sign of solidarity when every team in the league changed their team's logo on Twitter to an image of Hamlin's no. 3 jersey that read "Pray for Damar."

The message, to show that human life is more important than football. Something that Hamlin's representative and friend Jordan Rooney has made an effort to remind people as Hamlin continues to fight.

"I think what's most important is to give the family their privacy," Rooney expressed to Robin Roberts during a somber appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, regarding the traction happening around Cincinnati hospital.

"The family is going through a lot right now, so I think it's important for everyone to just kind of remember that this is a person and his family is just trying to work through everything."

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

In a statement shared Tuesday morning, Hamlin's family said they will share updates on the 24-year-old "as soon as we have them," and thanked fans and medical personnel for their help.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," they said in the statement, which was shared by Hamlin's friend and marketing rep Jordan Rooney. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

