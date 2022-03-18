Indiana Cheerleaders Save March Madness Game Using Lift Stunt to Retrieve Stuck Ball

"It's been very cool and very interesting to see how many people have seen the video and are reaching out," Indiana Hoosiers cheerleader Cassidy Cerny said

Teamwork makes the dream work!

A pair of Indiana University cheerleaders came to the rescue during a round one NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game on Thursday when a basketball got stuck on top of the backboard amid gameplay.

The Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team was playing Saint Mary's Gaels in Portland, Oregon. At the beginning of the second half, Saint Mary's was up 45-29 when the ball got wedged in the hoop.

A referee tried to hit the ball with a mop handle while standing atop a folding chair, but it was to no avail. Hoosiers cheerleader Nathan Paris then lifted teammate Cassidy Cerny up into the air to retrieve the ball, her success earning cheers from the crowd.

The Hoosiers, however, ultimately ended up losing the game 82-53.

Indiana, NCAA college basketball Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer/AP/Shutterstock

Speaking with Today a day after the game, Cerny and Paris opened up about the moment, which has since gone viral.

"They kept trying different ways and nothing really was working," Paris explained about retrieving the ball on Friday morning. "And so all of us kind of looked at each other and our captain, Ethan, [said], 'We need the tallest guy to lift somebody up to see if we can get to the top of the backboard.' "

"So, I'm one of the tallest on the team, so I grabbed Cassidy and said, 'Maybe this'll work,' " the athlete continued.

Cerny told Today that she is enjoying all the attention the pair are getting for the gameplay action.

"[It's] very overwhelming," she explained to the outlet. "It's been very cool and very interesting to see how many people have seen the video and are reaching out. It's just been really cool."

Added Paris: "As cheerleaders, we're always looking for a reaction from the crowd, so for us to be doing something that gets that kind of reaction is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

Cerny and Paris echoed similar sentiments while chatting with People (The TV Show!)'s Tara Bernie in an interview scheduled to air on Friday night.

"Right now, it's super overwhelming. It's very crazy," Cerny said. "It kind of doesn't feel real still. All of the comments, social media has been insane. ... I'm feeling really cool."