Ime Udoka Speaks Publicly About Affair, Says He Feels 'Much More Remorse Even Now'

Udoka said he "spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways" during his first press conference as the new head coach of the Houston Rockets

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 12:57 PM
Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty

Ime Udoka spoke with the media for the first time since he suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics in September due to an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

On Monday, the Houston Rockets announced Udoka, 45, would become their next head coach in a press conference, and he addressed his affair publicly for the first time.

While speaking to the media in Houston, Udoka was asked about his rocky ending with the Celtics. "I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in," he said.

Udoka added that he feels "much more remorse even now towards" the people who were affected by the scandal. "I spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways, improving in areas, and it gave me a chance to sit back, reflect and grow," he said. "And I think that'll make me a better coach and overall a better leader."

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Maddie Malhotra/Getty

He continued, "Just having that time off and really a full understanding of how many people you impact by a poor decision where you start with the ownership and accountability,"

Udoka said he knew he had to "take responsibility for" his actions, and he tells his players to do the same. "I preach that to the players and so I have to take responsibility for my part in it," he said on Wednesday.

Part of his offseason work on himself included "leadership and sensitivity training" as well as counseling with his son "to help him improve the situation that I put him in," said Udoka, who shares son Kez, 11, with ex-fiancée Nia Long. "You can grow from adversity and I think I've done that this year if you spend it in the right direction or take the right steps."

Udoka insisted that "the matter has been resolved" and added that he "can't really speak much about it" further.

Since September, reports of NBA teams interested in Udoka began to circulate, including rumors he may end up with the Brooklyn Nets or Utah Jazz.

Udoka was ultimately suspended as Boston's head coach for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season due to "violations of team policy," in a scandal that rocked the NBA and the Celtics basketball organization. Udoka reportedly participated in an alleged inappropriate, consensual relationship with a female colleague, according to CBS.

BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty

His multiple violations involved one woman, a Celtics spokesman told the Associated Press. No one else in the organization faced discipline, Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said, adding how the team will be vigilant to ensure that Udoka's actions aren't a preview of a larger problem.

Udoka gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship, saying that he accepts "the team's decision."

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said at the time. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

RELATED VIDEO: Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Udoka was in a relationship with Long for over a decade. A rep for Long, 52, confirmed to PEOPLE that the formerly-engaged couple is "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Udoka led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance during his first year as an NBA head coach. The Golden State Warriors defeated Boston in six games.

Udoka will now coach the Rockets, who finished 14th in the western conference with a 22-60 record. Their roster includes Jalen Green, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr., amongst others.

