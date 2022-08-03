Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested at Texas Airport for Felony Marijuana Possession

Iman Shumpert, who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA Finals, was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas over the weekend.

According to documents sent to PEOPLE by the airport, Shumpert was traveling to Los Angeles on Saturday when he was stopped after TSA agents found a "sizeable amount of a green leafy substance" inside a backpack during a screening.

Shumpert admitted the backpack contained marijuana while speaking with airport officers and asked if he could still make his Delta Airlines flight since he planned to meet his daughter in Los Angeles. He was then placed under arrest.

Representatives for the NBA free agent did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While searching Shumpert's belongings, officers also found a Glock magazine with more than a dozen 9mm rounds. Officers took the item in for "safe keeping," and did not find a weapon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

According to the report, police estimated Shumpert had about 6.12 ounces of marijuana, a felony in Texas. He could face a jail sentence of up to two years or a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Shumpert is father to two daughters –– Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr, 6, and Rue Rose, 1 –– whom he shares with his wife, Teyana Taylor.

The NBA champion, who most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season, also made history last year in his Dancing with the Stars finale victory as the first basketball player to ever reach the finale or win the show. He dedicated his win to his mother, L'Tanya Shumpert.

"My mother has been coming to support every week, her and my father. They weren't able to be here tonight due to being exposed to the COVID virus," Shumpert told PEOPLE at the time.

He added: "When they said our name, I couldn't think about nothing but what they were doing right now, how they were feeling about it [and] being able to watch it."