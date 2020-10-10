Iga Swiatek Wins French Open Women's Singles Final, Defeating Sofia Kenin

"I’m pretty OK with" winning or losing, Iga Swiatek said ahead of the match

Sofia Kenin lost to Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final on Saturday in Paris, France.

Swiatek won the match in straight sets, defeating Kenin in the first set 6-4. She also took the second set 6-1.

The American tennis star, 21, was ranked 6th in the world ahead of the final, while her Polish opponent, 19, was ranked 54th.

Swiatek had previously never won a Grand Slam tournament title, while Kenin previously won the Australian Open earlier this year — ahead of the coronavirus shutdown. With her win, Swiatek also became the first Polish player in history to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

“I’m so happy and I’m so glad that my family was here finally," the Polish champ said after the match. "It’s just overwhelming for me. It’s crazy. Two years ago I won Junior Grand Slam and right now I’m here. It feels like such a short time."

"I’m just overwhelmed but thank you all for cheering," she added. "It was an amazing final."

Before the match, Swiatek told reporters, "I feel like I’m ready,” PA Media reported.

“I also feel like I don’t have to win. I’m pretty OK with both scenarios. Of course it’s going to be sad because I would be so close if I’m going to lose. I’m just going to focus like it’s another match," Swiatek said. "I feel like the pressure isn’t on me. Right now I’m just enjoying that I have a great run in singles. I think if I’m going to win, it’s going to be crazy and super overwhelming for me."

Kenin spoke to PEOPLE after her Australian Open victory in February, describing the triumph as a "dream come true."

“I felt that I’m one step closer to achieving what I’ve always wanted, and it was to be a Grand Slam champion,” she said at the time. “During the match there were nerves for sure but I just kept telling myself to keep fighting, don’t give up, keep believing, leave your heart out.”

After the trophy ceremony, Kenin told the excited crowd at Rod Laver Arena: “I’m on cloud nine right now, I just can’t believe this.” That moment, she told PEOPLE, was “just surreal.”