'Some Guy' Named Tom Brady Once Texted Ichiro Suzuki, But the MLB Star Didn't Know Who He Was!

While Tom Brady might be one of the most famous men on the planet thanks to his otherworldly talents on the football field, one recent incident demonstrates that the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t a VIP in the minds of everyone.

In a story about Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, writer Peter Gammons included a hilarious anecdote (by way of Don Mattingly) about the Japanese-born baseball player, concerning the time he received a seemingly random text from someone he didn’t know.

“One morning in spring training, 2017, [Ichiro] was in the coaches’ room looking at his cell phone text messages,” Gammons writes in The Athletic. “Ichiro told the coaches about one message he had just received from a number he didn’t recognize. The guy said he’d gotten Ichiro’s number from Alex Rodriguez, and that he wanted to come meet him and study his stretching system.”

To help the confused baseball player figure out who sent the message, Suzuki’s coaches asked him to tell them the sender’s name. That’s when the 44-year-old scrolled to the end of the text and read the name aloud.

“Some guy named Tom Brady,” Suzuki said, before hilariously adding, “Who the f— is Tom Brady?”

Suzuki has a meticulous series of stretches he performs before games that are often attributed to helping him to continue to play throughout the years, so it’s likely Brady wasn’t the only athlete to ever reach out to Suzuki about his regimen. According to The Athletic, Suzuki has a “nine-station workout and stretching contraption that [he] had designed for himself in Japan and takes everywhere, keeping stretched-out and at maximum strength every day, no matter where he is.”

Suzuki is famously known for his dedication to baseball, so it isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility that he wouldn’t immediately recognize the name of a star player of an entirely different sport.

Still, Suzuki has played in the MLB since 2001 — just before the Pats beat the St. Louis Rams to win Super Bowl XXXVI — so it’s hard to imagine that he hasn’t heard Brady’s name come up at least once since then (and especially since Brady would win the Super Bowl another four times after that).

Regardless, it’s unlikely Brady would have taken any offense to Suzuki not knowing who he is.

Brady, 40, is also known for being fully committed to his training, to the point where it has taken away from family time, he recently admitted.

“Part of this offseason for me is certainly about still preparing for what’s ahead in my next journey, my next mountain to climb with this group of teammates,” Brady said. “But it’s also [acknowledging] that a lot of people are getting the short end of the stick in my life — certainly my wife and my kids.”