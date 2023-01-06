Olympic Ice Dancer Tessa Virtue Is Engaged to NHL Star Morgan Rielly: 'I Feel Very Fortunate'

Canadian ice skater Tessa Virtue and NHL defenseman Morgan Rielly are engaged!

Virtue confirmed her engagement to the Toronto Maple Leafs player during a recent interview with Shantelle Bisson on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast.

"Tessa's engaged!" Bisson exclaimed on the show, as Virtue showed off her engagement ring.

Virtue said that she met Rielly through mutual friends, and the pair have been together for several years now. Speculation about their relationship began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they joined an Instagram Live together while quarantined.

"I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn't give out my phone number, I wouldn't open up — I was very insular," the 33-year-old told Bisson about how her mindset toward relationships has shifted. "I think that's changed, though. I feel much more open now, and maybe that's just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps."

During a separate interview, Rielly, 28, said he felt "very fortunate" when asked about their engagement, per Sports Illustrated.

Virtue, an Olympic gold medalist, hinted at the big news in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve, which showed a picture of her and Reily embracing while walking down a street.

"So long 2022 ... you were a special one," Virtue captioned the post.

For years, many skating fans speculated that Virtue and her on-ice partner, Scott Moir, were an item.

Moir is also now engaged, but back in 2018, the two responded to the rumors when asked by Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today during the Sochi Olympics.

"Your chemistry's undeniable. Twitter's exploding. They want you guys to be a couple," Kotb told the pair, before Guthrie added, "We kind of do, too."

Virtue responded by saying it was "a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate."

"We love performing together," she explained. "We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program. That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music."

Added Moir: "Guess mission accomplished. That was the story we were telling, so I'm happy that you fell in love with that."

Virtue and Moir retired from ice dancing in 2019, but recently reunited when they were inducted into the Order of Canada in December.

"Being invested into the Order of Canada is an exceptional honour — one that is both humbling and bewildering," Virtue wrote on Instagram. "To stand amongst such esteemed individuals, all of whom represent our country boldly and with integrity, was awe inspiring."