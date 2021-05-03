Golfer Ian Poulter's Son Luke, 16, Will Caddie for Him at Wells Fargo Championship

"This wonderful game has given us so many wonderful memories and this will be right up there," said Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter will have his son Luke by his side during the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend and he couldn't be more thrilled.

The 45-year-old English golfer announced on Instagram that his son Luke, 16, will caddie for him during the tournament May 6-9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alongside the news, he shared a photo of an intimate moment of himself embracing Luke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This wonderful game has given us so many wonderful memories and this will be right up there. Let's go Luke 👊🏼," he captioned the photo.

Retired professional soccer player Lee Dixon commented on the post saying, "Wow how awesome is that dad/son bond❤️. Hey Luke when your dad cans the winning putt make sure you get your 10%!😂"

"Don't worry he will be getting his slice of action. Got to get there first," Poulter responded.

Ian Poulter of England plays a shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia Ian Poulter at the 2020 Masters | Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Poulter's regular caddie, James Walton, won't be attending the tournament while celebrating his 40th birthday, leaving room for Luke to step.

"It will be nice for him to get a real inside look at what goes on inside between these silly ears and inside the ropes and give him a little look," Poulter said of his son at the Valspar Championship, Golfweek reports. "It will be great for his learning experience to become a Tour player himself."

Luke is also a golfer, currently ranked No. 141 in the American Junior Golf Association Rolex Rankings. And Poulter has high hopes for Luke making it to the professional level.

"He wants to do what I do. It's the only thing going on in his brain," he continued. "He fully believes in his mind if he continues to work hard and keeps improving, he's going to have an opportunity. I believe that because of what I see. He is way further advanced than where I was, but yet I wasn't that advanced at 16."

Poulter told PEOPLE in April that it's "exciting" to be a parent of a golfer, and "even more enjoyable that he's playing some really good golf. He's on the right path."

The athlete also said he enjoys having his family at his tournaments. In addition to Luke, he and wife Katie have three other children, Aimee-Leigh, Lilly-Mai, and Joshua. Poulter said he feels relaxed when his family is watching.

"That's always nice to be able to have that distraction," he explained ahead of the 2021 Masters Tournament in Georgia last month. "It's a really nice distraction to have because you can get very wrapped up in the week and just add too much pressure."