The husband of WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who died at age 30 earlier this month, shared a heartbreaking letter to his late wife.

Addressing Lee directly, Westin Blake, 35, wrote on Instagram: "I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth."

The father-of-three called his wife "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family," in the letter.

"I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times," wrote Blake. "I just know that death can't take away the memories we made."

Blake said he "can't promise" that he will stop grieving, but he knows that his wife is "free" now.

"I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."

Lee passed away at age 30 on October 6. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a Facebook post, saying they were stunned by the news.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete."

She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory and her children." Blake's legal name is Cory James.

Terri did not share Sara's cause of death.

After winning season 6 of the Tough Enough competition series, Sara garnered a one-year contract with WWE and was an NXT wrestler.