Track and Field Stars Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis Get Engaged During Romantic Mexican Getaway

"Here's to the rest of our lives," wrote three-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall after proposing to Team USA Olympian Tara Davis on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis are sprinting to the altar.

The Team USA track and field stars, both 22, announced their engagement on Sunday after Woodhall popped the question to Davis during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"You've showed me the true meaning of life and now I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Davis wrote to her husband-to-be. "Let me reintroduce myself as a FIANCÉ."

Woodhall proposed under a beautiful wooden altar on the beach, decorated with floral arrangements and macrame chandeliers. They sipped champagne before he got on one knee in his beige suit.

Davis proudly showed off her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, a perfect accessory to her plunging floral sundress.

Tara Davis, second place in the Women's Long Jump Final, celebrates with boyfriend and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty

"To my future wife, I promise to always be there for you, I promise to always provide for you, I promise to always love you," Woodhall captioned photos of the occasion. "You make me a better person and I can't imagine a life without you. Thank you for trusting, supporting, and loving me the last 5 years. Here's to the rest of our lives. P.S. the last pic is my relief from getting a yes haha."

The happy couple's news was met with congratulatory comments from their athletic peers. "Ugh! My heart is melting! Love you guys! Congrats!" wrote Lynna Irby. "I'm so happy for u guys!!! Congrats," Anastasia Pagonis commented.

Davis made her Olympic debut this summer at the Tokyo Games, where she placed sixth in the women's long jump. "This is only the beginning and it will add fuel to the fire for whatever is next," Woodhall wrote to his then-girlfriend last month. "You are my hero and I can't wait for you to be home to celebrate an amazing season together."

Woodhall, who was born with fibular hemimelia and had both legs amputated as a baby, competed at his second Paralympic Games this summer in Tokyo. He earned a bronze medal in the men's 400m, after winning bronze in the same event at the 2016 Summer Olympics, where he also earned silver in the men's 200m.