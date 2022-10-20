Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis' Wedding Photos: 'Everything We've Ever Dreamed Of'

The athletes and longtime loves were married on Sunday, Oct. 16, in front of friends and family in Texas

By People Staff
Published on October 20, 2022 04:39 PM
Mr. & Mrs.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis. Megan Kay Photography

Three-time Paralympic medalist Hunter Woodhall and Team USA Olympian Tara Davis exchanged vows in front of 214 friends and family members on Oct. 16 at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas. "This has been such a dream — ever since we started dating, Hunter and I have talked about getting married," Davis tells PEOPLE. "We were for real about it, we truly saw each other for the rest of our lives."

Keeping Tradition

Megan Kay Photography

Davis' father escorted her down the aisle, with Woodhall's teammate Trenten Merrill officiating the traditional ceremony.

Sweet Sidekicks

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis. Megan Kay Photography

The couple's dogs Milo and Winnie served as ring bearers for the big day.

In the Details

Megan Kay Photography

For the ceremony Davis wore a ballgown by Galia Lahav, featuring organza floral details and sheer long sleeves. "I knew when I put it on that it was going to be my dress," she told PEOPLE.

I Do

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis Wedding
Megan Kay Photography

"We've hit so many milestones together [but] this is the biggest one," Davis said. "It's everything we've ever dreamed of."

Enchanted Garden

Megan Kay Photography

The couple wanted their venue to "capture us in a real fairytale," Davis told PEOPLE, "and I think the vineyard did a really good job of it."

Cheers!

Megan Kay Photography

"For everyone to come together who knows us both personally and together — it's really cool," Davis said of the guest list.

Sweet Life

Megan Kay Photography

The pair's all-white cake featured flowers to match the bride's delicate dress.

Dancing Through Life

Megan Kay Photography

A friend of the couple performed their first dance song, Calum Scott's "Biblical."

Looking Ahead

Megan Kay Photography

The wedding "is the validation of everything we went through for the past five-plus years," Woodhall told PEOPLE of the couple's relationship. "We've talked about it, but to actually put it all together and make it all happen is so special."