02 of 10 Keeping Tradition Megan Kay Photography Davis' father escorted her down the aisle, with Woodhall's teammate Trenten Merrill officiating the traditional ceremony.

03 of 10 Sweet Sidekicks Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis. Megan Kay Photography The couple's dogs Milo and Winnie served as ring bearers for the big day.

04 of 10 In the Details Megan Kay Photography For the ceremony Davis wore a ballgown by Galia Lahav, featuring organza floral details and sheer long sleeves. "I knew when I put it on that it was going to be my dress," she told PEOPLE.

05 of 10 I Do Megan Kay Photography "We've hit so many milestones together [but] this is the biggest one," Davis said. "It's everything we've ever dreamed of."

06 of 10 Enchanted Garden Megan Kay Photography The couple wanted their venue to "capture us in a real fairytale," Davis told PEOPLE, "and I think the vineyard did a really good job of it."

07 of 10 Cheers! Megan Kay Photography "For everyone to come together who knows us both personally and together — it's really cool," Davis said of the guest list.

08 of 10 Sweet Life Megan Kay Photography The pair's all-white cake featured flowers to match the bride's delicate dress.

09 of 10 Dancing Through Life Megan Kay Photography A friend of the couple performed their first dance song, Calum Scott's "Biblical."