Tara Davis and Fiancé Hunter Woodhall Talk Bachelor/Bachelorette Party Plans and Wedding Prep

The track and field stars tell PEOPLE that they'll first celebrate their impending nuptials — set for October — together in Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas!

Track and field stars Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall tell PEOPLE they're getting ready for a fun trip to celebrate their joint bachelor and bachelorette party this summer.

The engaged couple, who spoke to PEOPLE to promote their new partnership with athletics brand Lululemon, explain that, first, "this summer we're going to be competing a little bit."

Davis, 23, will compete in her last meet of the summer in July. "After that, it's straight to just trying to get ready for the wedding and get everything put together," Woodhall, 23, says.

Before they walk down the aisle, "we're going to Vegas," Davis reveals. "It's in the works," her future husband adds.

Davis and Woodhall tell PEOPLE they'll officially tie the knot in October, just a little over a year after they announced their engagement. Woodhall popped the question during a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last September.

"You've showed me the true meaning of life and now I get to spend the rest of my life with you," Davis wrote on Instagram at the time.

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis become lululemon ambassadors Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall announce partnership with Lululemon | Credit: Jenna Saint Martin/lululemon

Davis made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where she placed sixth in the women's long jump. Woodhall, who was born with a congenital birth defect called fibular hemimelia and had both legs amputated as a baby, competed at his second Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where he won the bronze medal in the men's 400m event.

The couple first met back in 2017 at — where else? — a track meet.

The bride-to-be tells PEOPLE that even after years together, her fiancé still inspires her: "My favorite thing about Hunter is his determination. Anything he puts his mind to, he's going to be able to do it, doesn't matter if it's in track or business, some way, somehow, he's going to get it done."

Wedding bells aren't the only things on their minds, though. The athletes say they also plan to travel "a little bit this summer."