Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis are married!

The three-time Paralympic medalist and Team USA Olympian, both 23, exchanged vows in front of 214 friends and family members on Oct. 16 at D'Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas.

"This has been such a dream," Davis tells PEOPLE. "Ever since we started dating, Hunter and I have talked about getting married. We truly saw each other for the rest of our lives and this is just so surreal. We've hit so many milestones together and this is the biggest one. It's everything we dreamed of!"

The pair got engaged during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September 2021.

Following the couple's seven bridesmaids and groomsmen — and their two dogs Milo and Winnie, who served as ring bearers — Davis' father escorted her down the aisle. Woodhall's teammate Trenten Merrill officiated the ceremony and the bride and groom exchanged traditional vows.

Right after the "I dos," guests were directed to the courtyard for cocktail hour, where there was an open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres including mini chicken tacos, smoked salmon & goat cheese bites and bacon-wrapped jalapenos, plus two signature cocktails named after their dogs! The Milo Mule (a Moscow mule) and Winnie Rita (strawberry margarita).

Dinner was family-style seating with long estate tables and consisted of a spinach strawberry salad, chicken scallopini, seared sirloin, mac and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts.

The couple's wedding planner Alexa Kay says the inspiration for the event was a modern romantic take on shades of pink. "When I first met with Tara and Hunter, she kept mentioning the word 'fairytale' and that her favorite color was pink," says Kay. "When I went into the design process, I kept that in mind but also wanted to keep things modern."

In addition to natural colored linens and unique florals, "we decided to add an overhead floral installation for dinner to give a whimsical vibe as well as add heavy candles on the tables to make it feel more romantic," Kay adds.

After dinner, guests danced under the lights in the courtyard until the end of the night when Woodhall and Davis made their grand exit by walking through sparklers before leaving in their Tesla with butterfly doors.

"It's like a real fairytale," says Davis. "Our fairytale ending."