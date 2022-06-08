Mike will explore themes of fame, misogyny, and race in America through the lens of the boxing legend's tumultuous life

Trevante Rhodes Stars as Mike Tyson in Teaser for New Hulu Biographical Series

Trevante Rhodes attends the New York screening of "Bird Box" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images); Mike Tyson attends Mike Tyson Celebrity Golf Tournament in support of Standing United on August 02, 2019 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Hulu announced the release date for its upcoming limited series, Mike, based on the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

On Wednesday, the streaming network released a teaser trailer for the biographical series, debuting the first look at Moonlight actor Trevante Rhodes as Tyson.

The eight-episode series launches on Hulu on August 25 and will explore Tyson's triumphs and failures, from his tumultuous personal life to his career in the ring and beyond.

From creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya, the limited series intends to examine race and class in America and other themes such as fame and the power of media.

Showrunner Karin Gist explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the Hulu series would not glorify the controversial aspects of Tyson's life.

"We were never trying to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or Mike Tyson is a villain," Gist said.

"Our goal was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he was praised and vilified for while staying true to our North Star of 'no one person is one thing," the showrunner added.

Tyson, 55, has been the subject of multiple controversies throughout his career, including the infamous bite he took of Evander Holyfield's right ear in 1997. The move disqualified and temporarily banned Tyson from the sport.

After his 1992 conviction for raping 18-year-old Desiree Washington, Tyson served three years in jail. He has maintained the encounter with Washington was consensual.

The former heavyweight champion also served another nine months in prison in 1999 after assaulting two motorists following a traffic accident. He was arrested again in 2009 after an altercation with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, although no charges were filed.

Trevante Rhodes is Mike Tyson in first look at new Hulu series Hulu announces Mike Tyson bioseries release date | Credit: HULU

Most recently, the boxing champion made headlines for physically assaulting a passenger during a flight. In May, the San Mateo District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Tyson would not face charges for the incident.

In 2020, Tyson told PEOPLE that he has recently worked on his mental health and personal well-being.