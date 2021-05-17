The lives of three transgender high school athletes are followed in Hulu's documentary Changing the Game

New Hulu Documentary Follows Trans High School Athletes: 'All I Ever Wanted to Do' Is 'Be Me'

"I'm able to be me and that's all I ever wanted to do," Mack Beggs says in the new trailer for Changing the Game, Hulu's upcoming documentary about the lives of three high school athletes who are transgender.

The film — set to premiere on the streaming service on June 1 — follows Beggs, a male wrestler who became the first Texas State champion in girls wrestling, as well as Andraya Yearwood, a star on the girls track team in Connecticut and Sarah Huckman, a skier and policymaker from New Hampshire.

Directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Michael Barnett, Changing the Game comes amid a fierce national debate over the inclusion of transgender athletes in school sports. A slew of bills have been proposed around the country in recent months seeking to ban transgender athletes from school teams that align with their gender identity, including in states like Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

In the trailer, as the athletes are seen practicing and competing, Beggs says, "I do train as hard as a man, I fight as hard as a man. I am a man, and I'm the state champ of female high school wrestling."

Changing the Game Still Changing the Game | Credit: Hulu

As the clip continues, detractors are interviewed on camera issuing their opinions on the topic. Says Beggs after the comments air, "I've definitely been bullied by more adults than kids."

"There's a lot of things that I want because I'm a teen. I want makeup I want shoes but the main thing that I want is just to be accepted as me," says Huckman in the trailer.

Changing the Game poster Changing the Game | Credit: Hulu

Changing the Game is produced by Clare Tucker and Alex Schmider, with Chris Mosier executive producing. The documentary initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.