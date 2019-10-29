Hulk Hogan Survives Frightening Plane Landing in Iceland: 'Blew Out the Tires & Brakes Have Melted'

Image zoom Hulk Hogan Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Hulk Hogan experienced a terrifying plane encounter while traveling this week.

The WWE legend, 66, was heading to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the upcoming Crown Jewel event when his plane made an emergency landing in Iceland that caused severe damage to its tires and breaks, TMZ reports.

“All right, guys, we are here in Iceland, and there’s our plane. We just had a really hard landing,” Hogan said in a video obtained by the outlet, as he waited to change planes on the tarmac. “Blew out the tires and brakes have melted.”

Hogan was with fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart, 76, when he said “all that crazy stuff happening” with the plane caused the aircraft to land.

By chance, however, Hogan then ran into a friend of his from Minnesota, who offered to fly the WWE stars to their destination on his own plane.

“That thing’s not going anywhere so over there is a buddy of ours and he’s got the same type of plane we were on,” Hogan explained in the video. “He’s gonna be graceful enough to let us climb on board and continue the journey … we’re gonna make it.”

At this time, it is unclear what caused the plane to make the emergency landing in Iceland and if there were any injuries from the incident.

TMZ reports that Hogan and the rest of the passengers are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on time for the wrestling event.

A rep for Hogan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Crown Jewel is set to take place on Thursday at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and is a pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event.

Though Hogan won’t be wrestling at the event, he will be leading a team comprised of Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Rusev, Ali, and Shorty G, according to CBS Sports.

Team Hogan will be competing against fellow retired wrestler Ric Flair’s team, Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.