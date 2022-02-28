Hulk Hogan Says He's Divorced from Second Wife Jennifer McDaniel, Announces He Has New Girlfriend

Hulk Hogan confirmed he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel are divorced and revealed that he has a new girlfriend amid online speculation about his relationship status.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced," the former WWE star tweeted on Monday. "Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

Prior to his social media announcement, Hogan had been spotted with a woman in Clearwater, Florida, TMZ reported.

Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) filed for divorce in October 2021 after nearly 11 years of marriage and it was finalized later that year, according to court records obtained by the outlet.

A spokesperson for Hogan did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hogan and McDaniel were married in a waterfront wedding behind the wrestler's home in Clearwater in December 2010.

Prior to his marriage to McDaniel, Hogan was married to his first wife Linda Marie Bollea.

Hogan and Bollea were married from 1983 to 2009 and the former couple shares two children, Brooke, 33, and Nick, 31.

"The war is over," Linda Bollea told The Tampa Tribune after the divorce was settled. "I still love him. He's the father of my children."

