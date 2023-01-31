Hulk Hogan 'Is Doing Well and Is Not Paralyzed' Following Back Surgery, Says Rep

Hulk Hogan was the topic of conversation during Sunday's episode of The Kurt Angle Show when host Kurt Angle said that the former wrestler revealed some critical details about his health

Published on January 31, 2023 08:15 PM
hulk-hogan-1

Hulk Hogan is not paralyzed following a recent back surgery, says a rep for the former wrestler.

Hogan, 69, was the topic of conversation during Sunday's episode of The Kurt Angle Show when host Kurt Angle said that the former wrestling superstar revealed some critical details about his health during the filming of WWE's Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary episode, which aired Jan. 23.

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle said on his podcast. "He can't feel his lower body. He has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. Now he can't feel his legs, so he has to walk with a cane, which is pretty serious."

While the Olympic gold medalist raised concerns about Hogan — who appeared on the opening segment of the wrestling company's tribute episode without any noticeable impairments — a representative for Hogan told Entertainment Tonight that the former WWE star is able to walk without a cane and is "doing well and is not paralyzed."

"Everything is OK with him," they added. "Hulk is someone with a lot of humor."

Hogan's representative did not immediately respond when reached by PEOPLE. A separate rep had no comment.

In 2021, Hogan's 34-year-old daughter Brooke talked about her father's health journey during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, revealing that he's undergone approximately 25 surgeries in the last ten years.

"He's had both shoulders scoped, and he had his whole bicep...and everything tied up in his shoulder last year," she shared on the podcast's Oct. 27, 2021, episode. "That was a disaster. He got MRSA, and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back."

She added, "He's had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbow scoped. He's had so many surgeries."

At the time, she said, "Right now, he's feeling great. He's working out two hours in the gym every day. He's still chugging along."

Following Hogan's appearance on the WWE's flagship show, he shared a clip of the segment on Twitter as well as a photo posted Monday in which he can be seen singing into a microphone.

"We're getting this party started at #hoganshangout #clearwaterbeach Monday night #karaoke brother!!!" he wrote alongside the picture.

