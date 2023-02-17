Relive Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant's WrestleMania III Match in Latest' WWE Rivals' Episode

Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant faced off in an iconic main event at 1987's WrestleMania III

Published on February 17, 2023

A&E's WWE Rivals is set to premiere its second season on Sunday, and pro wrestling fans will be treated to the story of one of the industry's greatest rivalries.

The Season 2 premiere episode will focus on two big personalities, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant.

A clip from the episode, which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere, features Hogan and Andre during a press conference leading up to their main event fight at WrestleMania III in 1987.

"WrestleMania III will be your last lesson," Andre, who died in 1993, tells Hogan during a press conference where the two performers signed contracts for the match, to which Hogan replies, "As far as I'm concerned, it's not signed in ink, it's signed in blood."

The show also features an appearance from actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., who will be leading a roundtable discussion with WWE personalities.

Hulk Hogan vs Andre the giant Wrestlemania Vl March 27 1988 at Historic Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey March 22 1988.
Jeffrey Asher/Getty

The season will explore the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE, A&E said in a statement.

Each one-hour episode will include archival footage from WWE's library, as well as interviews with the legends involved and the superstars that watched these rivalries unfold.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera's "Non-Traditional" Rockstar-Themed Wedding

Following the premiere, WWE Rivals will examine other notable rivalries, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels.

The premiere episode of the second season of WWE Rivals drops this Sunday on A&E at 10 pm ET/PT.

