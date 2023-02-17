Entertainment Sports Relive Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant's WrestleMania III Match in Latest' WWE Rivals' Episode Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant faced off in an iconic main event at 1987's WrestleMania III By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos A&E's WWE Rivals is set to premiere its second season on Sunday, and pro wrestling fans will be treated to the story of one of the industry's greatest rivalries. The Season 2 premiere episode will focus on two big personalities, Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant. A clip from the episode, which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere, features Hogan and Andre during a press conference leading up to their main event fight at WrestleMania III in 1987. "WrestleMania III will be your last lesson," Andre, who died in 1993, tells Hogan during a press conference where the two performers signed contracts for the match, to which Hogan replies, "As far as I'm concerned, it's not signed in ink, it's signed in blood." The show also features an appearance from actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr., who will be leading a roundtable discussion with WWE personalities. Hulk Hogan 'Is Doing Well and Is Not Paralyzed' Following Back Surgery, Says Rep Jeffrey Asher/Getty The season will explore the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE, A&E said in a statement. Each one-hour episode will include archival footage from WWE's library, as well as interviews with the legends involved and the superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. RELATED VIDEO: Inside Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera's "Non-Traditional" Rockstar-Themed Wedding Following the premiere, WWE Rivals will examine other notable rivalries, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Undertaker vs. Mankind, The Rock vs. John Cena, Triple H vs. Batista, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels. The premiere episode of the second season of WWE Rivals drops this Sunday on A&E at 10 pm ET/PT.