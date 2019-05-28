Wisconsin Coach Howard Moore 'Up and Walking' After Horrific Crash That Killed Wife, Daughter

University of Wisconsin assistant basketball coach Howard Moore and his son are on the road to recovery after the horrific Michigan car crash that killed Moore’s wife and daughter.

Howard — who has been in the intensive care unit at University of Michigan Hospital since the Saturday morning accident — was up and walking Monday, school officials said.

His 13-year-old son Jerell, meanwhile, was released from the hospital and is now in the care of family members.

“Please continue to keep the entire family in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from the school read.

Howard, 46, suffered third-degree burns on the left side of his body, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

His wife Jennifer, 46, and daughter Jaidyn, 9, were killed after the family’s vehicle was struck head-on by a car driving westbound in the eastbound lane on M-14 just after 2 a.m. local time, Michigan State Police said.

Jennifer was taken off life support and died of her injuries Saturday afternoon, while Jaidyn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family’s dog was also killed in the crash.

The driver of the car that struck the Moore family’s vehicle was identified as 23-year-old Samantha Winchester of Ann Arbor. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a toxicology report is pending.

Jennifer’s mother Vera Barnes told The Detroit News that the family was headed to her home in suburban Detroit at the time, and had left from Chicago late at night as to avoid Memorial Day weekend traffic.

“I lost two – a daughter and a granddaughter,” she told the outlet. “But I’m blessed to still have my grandson and my son-in-law.”

Howard has been assistant coach at Wisconsin since December 2015, after previously serving in the role from 2005-10.

He graduated from the university in 1995, having played in 47 games for the Badgers during his time as a student.