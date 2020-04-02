Staying Home This Weekend? Here's How to Watch WWE's Two-Night WrestleMania Event

Image zoom

WWE’s WrestleMania, the biggest event in professional wrestling, is set to move forward this weekend despite the coronavirus pandemic impacting much of the world.

WrestleMania 36 will air starting at 7 p.m. EST on April 4 and will continue the next day, April 5, at the same time. Fans subscribed to WWE Network for $9.99 a month will be able to watch the event for free, and new subscribers can use the service for free for a month. The event will also be on the FOX Sports and FOX Now apps for $59.99.

WWE recently moved the event from its original site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the smaller WWE Performance Center in Orlando to better protect wrestlers from coronavirus. The facility is typically used to train future wrestling prospects and has never been the location of a major pay-per-view showing.

The smaller venue is also fitting since — for the first time in WrestleMania history — there will be no live audience. Instead, “only essential personnel” will be allowed on a closed set during the event, the company said in a statement announcing the decision. For comparison, last year’s WrestleMania drew 82,000 fans to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Despite the unique setting, wrestling fans watching from home still have a series of marquee matches to tune into over the two-night event.

Barring any changes, the event will have WWE superstars Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan face off for the Intercontinental Championship, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair fight for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Shayna Baszler challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship.

The top matches include WWE legend the Undertaker going against AJ Styles, while John Cena will attempt to put away “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

After WWE superstar Roman Reigns pulled out of the event, a new opponent for Bill Goldberg in a matchup for the Universal Championship has not yet been announced.

But the biggest match of the event will be former UFC fighter Brock Lesnar facing off against Drew McIntyre to defend his WWE Championship belt.

Hosting duties for the event fall on former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who confirmed his involvement earlier this month.