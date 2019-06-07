How to Watch the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup — and When the U.S. Starts Playing

Image zoom The U.S. women's national soccer team Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup starts on Friday, and soccer fans are gearing up for a month of exciting wins and heartbreaking losses, all while cheering on their home country’s team.

Not sure where to watch the tournament or which of the 24 teams to follow? Read on for all you need to know about this year’s World Cup.

When and where is the World Cup?

The tournament runs for one month, from Friday, June 7 to July 7. This year, it’s being held in France.

A total of 24 teams are competing. The tournament begins with the group stages, which run from June 7 to June 20. The round of 16 runs from June 22 to June 25, quarterfinals from June 27 to June 29, and semifinals on July 2 and 3.

The final game to decide the winner of the tournament will be held on July 7.

RELATED: Inspiring New Video Celebrates the Women’s National Soccer Team Ahead of the World Cup

How can I watch the World Cup?

The World Cup will be broadcast on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Telemundo or Universo.

If you’re not in front of a tv, livestreams will also be available on the Fox Sports Go website or app.

Don’t have cable? You can watch the games on Fox through streaming services including Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

When does the U.S. play?

The United States women’s national team won the last World Cup in 2015, and they’re looking to defend their title at this year’s tournament.

In the group stages at the beginning of the tournament, the team is scheduled to play June 11 against Thailand, June 16 against Chile and June 20 against Sweden.

The June 11 and June 20 games will be shown at 3 p.m. ET, while the June 16 match airs at 12 p.m. ET — all on Fox.

RELATED: Women’s National Soccer Team Star Crystal Dunn Says She’s ‘Excited’ Ahead of Her First World Cup

What teams have the best chance of winning?

According to the FIFA ranking board, as of Friday, the top three teams going into the tournament are the U.S., Germany and England.

Germany won the World Cup in consecutive tournaments in 2003 and 2007, but the U.S. will give them a run for their money as the defending champion. Other tough teams to beat include France, Australia and Japan, who won the World Cup in 2011.