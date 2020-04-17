How to Watch the Michael Jordan Docuseries, The Last Dance, This Weekend

Image zoom NBA Photos/NBAE

Michael Jordan will soon be back on Americans’ television screens.

The long-awaited ESPN documentary series, The Last Dance, about the iconic basketball player will premiere its first two episodes of 10 on Sunday.

The Last Dance takes a deep dive into the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls, which saw the team enter the NBA season as two-time defending champions. Despite their success, it would be the last time the team’s core players, such as Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, would all be together.

Over 100 people close to Jordan, now 57, and the team were interviewed for the documentary.

“Michael Jordan and the ’90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said director Jason Hehir in a previous statement. “Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

Episodes will air on ESPN and ESPN2, simultaneously, though the ESPN2 episodes will be slightly different, featuring footage with non-censored language.

After airing, episodes will be available to subscribers on the ESPN app, ESPN.com and ESPN On Demand via cable providers. Also, ESPN will re-air the two most recent episodes before new ones premiere, starting April 26.

Outside of the United States, people will be able to stream the episodes the Monday morning after they air on Netflix.

See the premiere times for all the episodes, below.

Sunday:

Episode 1: 9:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Episode 2: 10:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Sunday, April 26:

Episode 3: 9:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Episode 4: 10:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Sunday, May 3:

Episode 5: 9:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Episode 6: 10:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Sunday, May 10:

Episode 7: 9:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Episode 8: 10:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Sunday, May 17:

Episode 9: 9:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2

Episode 10: 10:00 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN2