How to Watch the First-Ever Virtual NFL Draft Live

Football players around the country are anxious for their big draft moment — even though it will be a little different this year.

NFL's first-ever “fully virtual” draft kicks off on Thursday, extending over three days before concluding on Saturday.

The draft was initially scheduled for Las Vegas, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the plan to move forward with the annual event remotely earlier this month in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

General managers and coaches across the league will have to participate from their separate homes and are barred from gathering in a group for the draft. The same applies to players, who are not allowed to have more than 10 people with them at their home to view the festivities.

Cameras were sent to the top 58 prospects, though, so their reactions will still be captured for fans to witness.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning into the 2020 NFL draft.

When does it start?

The first round of the draft starts at 8 p.m. EST. The second and third rounds of the draft will be held on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. EST. The fourth round and on will be held on Saturday, kicking off at 12 p.m. EST.

Where is the draft?

Goodell will announce the names of the 2020 first-round draft picks from his home in New York. Coaches, franchise staff, and players will be at their own homes around the country.

How to watch?

The virtual draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network. ESPN and NFL Network's coverage will be the same, while ABC will have its own broadcast.

You can also stream the draft on the WatchESPN app or the NFL Mobile app.

Who has the first pick?

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick in the draft, followed by the Washington Redskins, then the Detroit Lions. The fourth pick goes to the New York Giants, while the fifth belongs to the Miami Dolphins.