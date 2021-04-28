How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft Starting on Thursday Night
A class of NFL players will find out their new homes at the 2021 NFL Draft
Draft Day is finally here.
During Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, teams will have their first chance to select from a pool of promising talent marking the beginning of the next generation of the league.
This year, former Clemson University quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 pick, with 31 other players to follow in Round One.
After Jacksonville, the rest of the first 10 picks will go to:
2. New York Jets
3. San Francisco 49ers
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Miami Dolphins
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
Thursday is bound to be an exciting night for both players and fans, but there will be much more to come.
Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft will follow on Friday night, with 73 players being selected. The final 154 athletes will be chosen in Rounds four through seven on Saturday. The final rounds are always worth watching, as in the past some of the league's biggest stars were selected then — like Tom Brady, who was chosen in the sixth round as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.
The 2021 draft will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, and because of COVID-19 precautions, only 13 players will attend the actual ceremony.
Here's how you can watch every round of this year's draft:
Round one: Thursday, April 29
Start: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV
Round two-three: Friday, April 30
Start: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV
Round four-seven: Saturday, May 1
Start: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes
Stream: ESPN app, NFL Mobile app, Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV