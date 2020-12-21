The new NBA season tips off on Tuesday just over two months after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals

The 2021 NBA Season Begins This Week — Here's How to Watch the Upcoming Games

Fans won't be missing the NBA for much longer!

On Tuesday, the new 2020-2021 NBA season tips off, just over two months after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals following a historic season for the league amid the coronavirus pandemic — and nine months after the death of Kobe Bryant.

No longer in the "NBA Bubble" down in Florida at the Walt Disney World campus, the NBA is hopeful they can run a successful season back at team arenas, though teams are treading carefully when it comes to allowing fans back at the games.

Certain teams have announced different measures for fans amid the pandemic. Some teams said they would allow a limited number of fans to attend games, while others are only allowing the friends and family of players in the stands. Other teams have made the decision not to let fans attend games at all, according to NBA.com

The upcoming season is shortened to 72 games, which is 10 games fewer than in a typical, 82-game season. It follows a whirlwind offseason that saw the draft on Nov. 18 and training camps opening on Dec. 1.

Now, the NBA is ready to launch into its new season, just in time for their hallmark Christmas Day games.

How to Watch the Opening Night:

The opening night doubleheader kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday with a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets. Stephen Curry will be rejoining his team after recovering from a broken left hand, according to ESPN.

Their game is followed by a match between the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET — the top two teams in the Western Conference, according to CBS Sports.

Both games will air nationally on TNT.

How to Watch Christmas Day Games:

On Christmas Day, fans will be gifted with five additional games.

Zion Williamson will lead the New Orleans Pelicans as they face the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Available to watch on ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will play their second game of the season, this time against the Milwaukee Bucks at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Nets make their way to Boston to face the Celtics at 5 p.m. ET, also airing on ABC.