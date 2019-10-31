Here’s How the Nationals Celebrated After Winning Their First-Ever World Series

Image zoom Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Washington D.C. sure knows how to celebrate a World Series victory.

On Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in a wild and unexpected match-up that marked the first time the D.C. franchise has won the World Series title.

Following the historic win, the champagne-soaked players took their celebrations to the team clubhouse, where the alcohol continued to flow and the partying reached a championship level.

According to the Washington Post, outfielder Victor Robles danced around wearing a cape fashioned from a Dominican Republic flag, where he hails from, while pitcher Aaron Barrett held a rap-battle with a communications official. Tim Mead, the president of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was invited to the party and also took part in celebrations with the championship team.

The celebration was also a big one for outfielder Juan Soto, who had turned 21 last week. Combining his milestone birthday with the World Series win, Soto enjoyed a truly epic birthday bash.

Juan Soto with his family is everything. pic.twitter.com/67UgpNK6Uf — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2019

In a video shared on the Major League Baseball’s Twitter, the team showered Soto with endlessly flowing beer while chanting “21! 21! 21” in unison.

Another video showed the Dominican Republic native in an emotional embrace with his family after the game. Soto signed with the Nationals as an international free agent in 2015 before making his MLB debut last year.

At 12:44 a.m., the clubhouse speakers appropriately blasted “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang as the team showered and got ready for the night ahead of them, the Washington Post reported.

Image zoom David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

The bus left the stadium just after 1 a.m and the celebrations continued on the third floor of the nearby Four Seasons Hotel. Many of the players arrived with family members, significant others and friends, according to the outlet.

As the team enjoyed their hotel festivities, D.C. residents did anything but have a low-key night following the historic victory. In fact, the celebrations started for the fans the moment the Nationals took the title.

Image zoom Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

A video shared on Twitter showed Nationals fans erupting with excitement upon the victory — one clip featuring a man ripping his shirt off and running across a table and using as a slip and slide.

Throughout the night, crowds of fans went in and out of bars and took to the streets of D.C. to celebrate. Videos shared on Twitter showed Nationals fans climbing light poles and street signs among the throngs of people flooding the sidewalks.

A slip and slide worthy of the World Series pic.twitter.com/d55XYZuEtK — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019

A Nats fan climbed the light pole and police brought him down. He was let go. #FightFinished @Nationals @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/vyjXEpLDcj — Victoria Sanchez (@VictoriaSanchez) October 31, 2019

Fireworks were reportedly heard in Adams Morgan as loud chants dominated the streets — and a streaker was spotted on the streets of Capitol Hill.

But the celebrations are far from over.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced the team’s championship parade would be held Saturday at 2 p.m., starting at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW, proceeding east along Constitution and ending with a rally at 3rd street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, the Washington Post reported.

Let the craziness continue.