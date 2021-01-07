Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

How and When to Watch the Tiger Woods Two-Part Documentary Series on HBO

Tiger Woods fans are only a few days away from getting a closer look into the life of the famed pro golfer.

On Sunday, HBO will air Part I of the new two-part documentary, Tiger, which will focus on "the rise, fall, and epic comeback" of the 45-year-old star athlete.

Directed by Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek, and based on the New York Times bestselling book Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian, the special "is driven by never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best," according to a press release.

"The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters," reads the synopsis for the show.

A new trailer for the film opens with a shot of a young Tiger practicing his swing before he spins around and shares his excitement with his father, Earl Woods, who died in 2006.

"When Tiger was 10 months old, I unstrapped him out of his high chair one day and he walked over and hit the ball," Earl recalls in the clip. "I said, 'Oh my god I’ve got something special.' "

The teaser then transitions to an appearance from Tiger's first love, Dina Parr, who explains that she wanted to "protect the sweetness" of the athlete and believed that he "didn't know what was coming" when it came to his bubbling career and budding fame.

The clip then takes a turn to discuss the immense pressure Tiger faced as he rose to fame, documenting moments of his downfall like his DUI and other health issues.

"He was at the pinnacle of the sport, but in reality, being Tiger Woods had taken its toll," his friend and former caddie, Steve Williams, says in the teaser.

The trailer also teases an interview from Rachel Uchitel, the woman who was at the forefront of Tiger's 2009 sex scandal. The appearance will mark the first time she has spoken out since the scandal happened over a decade ago.

Image zoom Tiger Woods | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

According to the release, the documentary is produced by HBO Sports and Jigsaw Productions in association with Our Time Projects. Alex Gibney executive produced alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict.

"Few global icons are more visible and less understood than Tiger Woods,” Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, said in a November statement, per IndieWire. "His prodigy came with painstaking sacrifice; his perfected athleticism immobilized him in agony before the age of 40; his self-made fame enabled a self-destructive world of secrecy; and his redemptive reemergence posed as many questions as it answered — not only about one of the greatest sportsmen ever to live, but also the greater American society that engulfed him."