Houston Texans QB Kyle Allen Engaged to Summer Juraszek: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'

Allen popped the question to longtime love Summer Juraszek in Malibu, California

Houston Texans's Kyle Allen is making it official — the quarterback announced he's engaged to longtime girlfriend Summer Juraszek.

Allen, 26, popped the question in a romantic hillside setting in Malibu, California, complete with a floral arch and candles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Forever isn't long enough," he captioned his Instagram post.

Juraszek shared the news in her Instagram story as well, telling her followers she "can't stop crying," after "the most special night" of her life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Juraszek revealed that she wasn't expecting her fiancé to pop the question that weekend. "Kyle surprised me months ago saying he put together a girls weekend with my best friends since I rarely get to see my girlfriends."

"I thought it was so unbelievably sweet," she wrote.

After a night of dancing, followed by morning yoga and lunch, Juraszek and her friends headed back to her home with Allen, where he was waiting in the backyard under a flower-filled archway to propose.

After Juraszek said "yes yes yes," the couple "celebrated all night long" surrounded by friends who had joined them for the big day.

RELATED VIDEO: Ciara and Kids Support Russell Wilson as He's Introduced as New Denver Broncos Quarterback

The newly-engaged couple have been together for years, going back to when they were in college. "Good times only with you," Juraszek wrote in 2015.

Allen attended the University of Houston before he began his NFL career in 2018. He played for the Carolina Panthers for two seasons before being traded to the Washington Commanders in 2020.

In March, Allen signed with the Houston Texans, where he will begin his 2022-23 NFL season.