Houston Texans Rookie John Metchie III Shares Leukemia Diagnosis: 'I Am in Good Spirits'

"I will likely not be playing football this season," John Metchie III said in the statement released Sunday

John Metchie III is sharing his Leukemia diagnosis with fans.

Metchie, a rookie this season, made the announcement Sunday, via the Houston Texans' social media channels, and told followers he was diagnosed with APL, Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, which is "the most curable form of Leukemia."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," the wide receiver's statement continued.

Metchie's optimistic outlook will no doubt mean a lot to fans, who have tweeted thoughts, prayers and support already. However, they'll have to wait a while to see the player, 22, on the field.

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season," Metchie said in the statement. "My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God Bless."

RELATED VIDEO: Marion Barber III's Cause of Death Confirmed a Month After He Was Found Dead

Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a member of the University of Alabama's team, before tearing his ACL in December. He expected to be ready for training camp, ESPN reported.