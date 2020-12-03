Houston Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards for John Wall, First Round Draft Pick: Report

Houston will reportedly get a first-round draft pick as part of the deal

Russell Westbrook is headed to Washington.

The NBA star, 32, is reportedly being traded by the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards, ESPN reported Wednesday.

In exchange, Wizards point guard John Wall will be traded to the Texas team, which will also get a first-round draft pick, according to the outlet.

The Rockets and Wizards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Agents for Westbrook and Wall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who was first to break news of the trade, reported that Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard and Rockets general manager Rafael Stone "connected this afternoon and had a deal done within a few hours."

The pair had reportedly first discussed a trade weeks ago, according to ESPN.

Westbrook arrived in Houston in July 2019 from the Oklahoma Thunder, where he spent his first 11 seasons in the NBA. The trade will see Westbrook reunite with Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who previously coached the point guard in Oklahoma for seven seasons. ESPN reported that Westbrook, along with his Rockets teammate James Harden, had asked to be traded to another team.

Image zoom John Wall | Credit: Stephen Gosling/getty images

Wall, 30, has played for the Wizards since 2010. He's been sidelined due to injury since December 2018.

Earlier this year, Westbrook was one of several NBA players to contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Just days after the Rockets traveled to Orlando, Florida, to continue the NBA season in a bubble at the Walt Disney World resort, the athlete announced his diagnosis on Twitter.

"I tested positive for covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," he wrote at the time. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."