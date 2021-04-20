Houston Rockets' Sterling Brown 'Suffered Facial Lacerations' from Assault

Sterling Brown was attacked reportedly on Sunday night in Miami, where the Rockets will play the Heat Monday night

Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown is recovering from an assault on Sunday, the team said Monday.

"Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault," the Rockets said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

"He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants," the statement continued. "He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery."

Details of the assault were not immediately clear, including how many assailants there were. ABC13 reported that the assault took place in Miami, where the team will play the Heat Monday night.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The team went on to say that while Brown, 26, will not be playing in the game due to "his prior knee injury."

Brown joined the Rockets in 2020 after spending three seasons on the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Southern Methodist University alum agreed last year to a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee after he alleged that city police officers targeted him in a 2018 altercation because he is Black, ESPN reported.

He filed a civil rights lawsuit that June after body camera footage of the incident was released that revealed an officer stepped on his ankle during the incident while other officers ridiculed his potential civil rights complaint, according to ESPN.

At the time of the settlement, the Bucks shared a statement in support of Brown.

"We are pleased that Sterling's lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there's been an important commitment by the City of Milwaukee and its Police Department to make changes to the MPD's standard operating procedures," the Bucks said at the time.