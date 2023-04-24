Houston Rockets Announce Ime Udoka As New Head Coach Following Boston Celtics Scandal

The Houston Rockets will hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Udoka, 45, will replace Stephen Silas in Houston. Silas' overall record as the Rockets' head coach was 59-177 over the last three seasons, according to a press release from the NBA.

Udoka's new position marks his return to the NBA after a year-long suspension and separation from the Boston Celtics after his first season as head coach.

Udoka was ultimately suspended as Boston's head coach due to "violations of team policy" for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season in a scandal that rocked the NBA and the Celtics basketball organization. Udoka reportedly participated in an alleged inappropriate, consensual relationship with a female colleague, according to CBS.

Ime Udoka. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty

His multiple violations involved one woman, a Celtics spokesman told the Associated Press. No one else in the organization faced discipline, Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said, adding how the team will be vigilant to ensure that Udoka's actions aren't a preview of a larger problem.

Udoka gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship, revealing how he accepts "the team's decision."

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," the Portland native said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

Ime Udoka. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Subsequently, the Celtics promoted Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach, but removed the interim tag during the season, making Mazzulla, 34, their permanent coach.

Udoka was in a relationship with actress Nia Long for over one decade. A rep for Long, 52, confirmed to PEOPLE that the engaged couple is "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Kez, Nia Long, Ime Udoka. Robin L Marshall/Getty; Maddie Meyer/Getty

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long told The Hollywood Reporter last December.

The pair had been engaged since 2015.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Udoka led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance during his first year as an NBA head coach. The Golden State Warriors defeated Boston in six games.

Udoka will now coach the Rockets, who finished 14th in the western conference with a 22-60 record. Their roster includes Jalen Green, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr., amongst others.

Bleacher Report suspects they will receive a high lottery pick in this year's draft.