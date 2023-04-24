Houston Rockets Announce Ime Udoka As New Head Coach Following Boston Celtics Scandal

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter that Udoka has a new job

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 24, 2023 11:04 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: Head Coach Ime Udoka looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on December 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Getty

The Houston Rockets will hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Udoka, 45, will replace Stephen Silas in Houston. Silas' overall record as the Rockets' head coach was 59-177 over the last three seasons, according to a press release from the NBA.

Udoka's new position marks his return to the NBA after a year-long suspension and separation from the Boston Celtics after his first season as head coach.

Udoka was ultimately suspended as Boston's head coach due to "violations of team policy" for the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season in a scandal that rocked the NBA and the Celtics basketball organization. Udoka reportedly participated in an alleged inappropriate, consensual relationship with a female colleague, according to CBS.

BOSTON, MA - March 23: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Ime Udoka after beating the Utah Jazz 125-97 at the TD Garden on March 23, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)
Ime Udoka. Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty

His multiple violations involved one woman, a Celtics spokesman told the Associated Press. No one else in the organization faced discipline, Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said, adding how the team will be vigilant to ensure that Udoka's actions aren't a preview of a larger problem.

Udoka gave a statement to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the alleged relationship, revealing how he accepts "the team's decision."

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," the Portland native said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
Ime Udoka. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Subsequently, the Celtics promoted Joe Mazzulla as its interim head coach, but removed the interim tag during the season, making Mazzulla, 34, their permanent coach.

Udoka was in a relationship with actress Nia Long for over one decade. A rep for Long, 52, confirmed to PEOPLE that the engaged couple is "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Nia Long, Kez , Ime Udoka
Kez, Nia Long, Ime Udoka. Robin L Marshall/Getty; Maddie Meyer/Getty

"I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son's face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public," Long told The Hollywood Reporter last December.

The pair had been engaged since 2015.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Udoka led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance during his first year as an NBA head coach. The Golden State Warriors defeated Boston in six games.

Udoka will now coach the Rockets, who finished 14th in the western conference with a 22-60 record. Their roster includes Jalen Green, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr., amongst others.

Bleacher Report suspects they will receive a high lottery pick in this year's draft.

Related Articles
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers Getting Traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers GM Confirms
Frondeur (NZ) ridden by Dean Holland returns after winning the Jockey Celebration Day 3YO Fillies Maiden Plate at Moe Racecourse on August 03, 2019 in Moe, Australia.
Australian Jockey Dead at 34 After Getting Thrown From Horse During Race: 'Heartbreaking'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218043982089377&set=pb.1781300770.-2207520000.&type=3. Tiera Strand/Facebook
Woman Allegedly Seen on Footage Being Attacked Outside Austin Bar Is Found Dead in Ditch
Dillon Brooks, LeBron James
NBA Player Who Hit LeBron James in the Groin Says Fans Are Trying to 'Make Me a Villain'
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Says He 'Choked Up' Fulfilling Wrexham Fan's Dying Wish To Meet Him  
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/jowens/?hl=en. Jonathan Owens/Instagram; Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/simonebiles/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'
Los Angeles, CA - Will Ferrell shows his team spirit at the L.A. Kings game in Los Angeles. Pictured: Will Ferrell BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Be Like Water Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Ferrell Paints His Face Black and White to Support L.A. Kings at Stanley Cup Playoffs
Marcus Smart Praises Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
Marcus Smart Praises Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla for 'Great Energy' After Ime Udoka Scandal (Exclusive)
Jack Schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Grandson, Hops on a Paddleboard in N.Y.C. to Celebrate Passing the Bar Exam
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Conn. Girl, 12, Dead After Being Shot in the Head During Drive-by Shooting: 'Very Tragic'
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'
payton-washington, heather roth
Cheerleader Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car Says Critically Wounded Friend is 'Super Strong'
Chelsea Griffin of Love is Blind throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Throw Out the First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game: 'Unforgettable'
Dillon Brooks; LeBron James
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Calls LeBron James 'Old' After Lakers Lose Tense Game 2 of Series
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10210354677937682&set=a.1496650870614 Patti DeRaps Eger
Man Arrested After Shooting Spree in Maine Confesses to Killing His Parents and Their Friends