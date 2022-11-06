Houston Astros Defeat Philadelphia Phillies in 6 Games to Win 2022 World Series

In the words of Beyonce, "Houston, Texas Baby!"

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. Houston won 4-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Before Saturday's game, the series went back and forth throughout its 6 games, with Philadelphia taking Game 1 before Houston tied the series in the second match.

Philadelphia retook the series lead in the third game before Houston pulled out the next two wins.

Houston's Justin Verlander pitched his first World Series victory in Game 5.

This was Houston's second consecutive World Series appearance since they came up short to the Washington Nationals in 2019.

Their most recent victory was in 2017 over the Los Angeles Dodgers. That win has since been tarnished by controversy, though, when it was discovered the victory was aided by a sign-stealing, trash can-banging scandal that season.

An investigation from late 2019 through 2020 determined then-Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, who have both since been fired, were accountable. The team was fined the maximum $5 million in penalties.

RELATED VIDEO: Supermodel Kate Upton Marries Astros' Justin Verlander Just Days After His World Series Win

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Phillies won the World Series in 1980 and 2008, but fell to their opponents in 1915, 1950, 1983, 1993, 2009, and now 2022.