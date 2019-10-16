Houston Astros Fan Arrested for Allegedly Slapping New York Yankees Fan at Game: Report

Image zoom AP/Shutterstock

Houston, we have a problem.

A Houston Astros fan was arrested during Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees for allegedly slapping a Yankees fan.

James Dinkins was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan on the back of the head game during game two of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night, according to the Associated Press.

The Yankees fan was reportedly cheering on the New York team when the incident occurred.

Lea Menchaca, who witnessed the incident, told the Houston Chronicle that Dinkins chastised the Yankees fan — who was seated behind him in Section 105 of Houston’s Minute Maid Park — when the fan clapped over an Astros player striking out in the eighth inning of the game.

Image zoom Fans waving rally towels prior to Game 2 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty

RELATED: Here’s Why Washington Nationals Fans Are So Obsessed with ‘Baby Shark’

According to Menchaca, after the former Montgomery County judge berated the young man, he apologized to Dinkins and turned to speak to his mother. That’s when Dinkins allegedly turned around and slapped him “several times in a row.”

The young Yankees fan and his mother left toward the end of the game and an officer came to escort Dinkins out of the ballpark.

“It was just horrible,” Menchaca told the outlet. “I was glad that he got taken away.”

The newspaper reports that the court documents confirm surveillance footage at the stadium caught the incident on camera.

RELATED: Play Ball! Prince Harry Attends the First MLB Game in London Between the Yankees and Red Sox

“These allegations are troubling, as Houston is better than this,” Harris County Assistant District Attorney Nathan Beedle, chief of the DA’s office misdemeanor division said. “We pride ourselves on hospitality, sportsmanship, and welcoming anyone from anywhere. All fans from all teams are always welcome in Houston.”

Dinkins is currently free on a $100 bond, and court records don’t list an attorney for the Astros fan, the Associated Press reports.

The Astros went on to win the game 3-2 and won game three on Monday 4-1. Their next game against the Yankees is on Thursday, Oct. 17.