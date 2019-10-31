Houston Astros Player's Grandfather Died Just Ahead of Game 7 of the World Series

Image zoom Elsa/Getty

Alex Bregman was playing for his late grandfather on Wednesday night.

The Houston Astros player dedicated Game 7 of the World Series to his grandfather, Joe DeOliveira, after revealing that he had died just hours before the game.

“RIP Tonight is for you,” Bregman, 25, captioned a family photo with his grandfather. He posted the tribute to his Instagram Story ahead of the seventh World Series game against the Washington Nationals.

The third baseman later shared the sad news with celebrity Astros supporter James McIngvale — famously known as Mattress Mack — during warmups when McIngvale asked the player about his mother, according to CBS Sports.

RELATED: Champions! Washington Nationals Win the 2019 World Series for the First Time in Franchise History

Image zoom Alex Bregman/Instagram

While speaking with @MattressMack pregame Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) tells Jim he lost his grandfather (mother’s dad: Joe DeOliveira) today and posted a family photo on Instagram and said “RIP tonight is for you.” pic.twitter.com/iV1N5HHx03 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 30, 2019

“Well if you see her today, she’s not doing really well. My grandpa died about two hours ago,” Bregman said to McIngvale in the video captured by Fox Sports Director Mark Berman. DeOliveira was reportedly his mother’s father.

The famous fan then reassured Bregman that he would go find his mother during the game.

When this year’s World Series first kicked off on Oct. 22, Bregman shared a throwback photo of himself as a toddler with his grandfather at the ballpark. “It was all a dream,” he captioned the old image.

RELATED: Houston Astros Executive Who Made Comments About Player Accused of Assault Fired, Team Says

On Wednesday night, the Nationals beat the Astros with a score of 6-2 to win Game 7, capping off the 2019 World Series.

The victory concluded an exciting contest, one not without controversy, as the Nats dominated the favored Astros to bring home their first-ever World Series win. It was also the Washington franchise’s first time ever playing in the World Series in the team’s history.