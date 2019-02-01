Chanel & Sterling, Russell & Ciara, Tom & Gisele: Presenting the NFL's Power Couples

These gridiron stars snagged equally powerful women
By Kate Hogan
October 07, 2019 11:40 AM

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

The Victoria’s Secret model got engaged to the New York Giants wide receiver in December 2017 and wed just four months later in March 2018. 

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Cali, into the world in August 2018. They’re currently expecting another child, making them a family of four! 

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha 

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Washington and former Oakland Raider, Asomugha, kept their relationship totally hidden until they married in 2013. They’re parents of three: Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha was born in 2014, and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha was born in 2016. Asomugha also has a 13-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. 

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Simpson and Johnson have a relationship that spans nearly a decade! They began dating in 2010 and have been growing their family ever since. The pair wed in 2014, already parents to Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6. They welcomed their youngest, Birdie, in March 2019. 

Lindsey Grace Whiddon/Wild Native Co

Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson married Washington Redskins player, Andrew East, in 2016. The couple announced in April 2019 that they’re expecting their first child together! 

Rob Gronkowski & Camille Kostek

The now-retired Patriots player has been in a relationship with Kostek since 2015. Kostek was the covergirl for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

A friend of the couple told PEOPLE back in 2015, “You can tell they really enjoy being with each other. They both have a great sense of humor and feed off each other really well.”

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Rodgers, who is currently the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, has been dating retired race car driver, Danica Patrick, since 2017. 

TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Getty

Of course the world’s top model is married to one of the world’s, er league’s, top quarterbacks (of the New England Patriots), and of course they have two adorable children together. And of course Brady is off to the Super Bowl yet again this year.

RUSSELL WILSON & CIARA

Getty

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife have a beauty that goes beyond skin-deep: the parents often seen visiting patients at Seattle Children’s together.

TONY ROMO & CANDICE CRAWFORD

Getty

Chace’s little sis tied the knot with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (now beloved CBS football commentator) in 2011, and has since welcomed three children with the football star.

JAY CUTLER & KRISTIN CAVALLARI

Getty

Married to former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins quarterback Cutler, the former reality star is starting a team of her own, raising two sons and a daughter all under the age of 7 with the athlete.

ERIC & JESSIE JAMES DECKER

Getty

Just weeks after welcoming her second child with her husband, retired wide receiver Decker – son Eric Thomas Decker II – the country singer told PEOPLE that Dad is already excited to “[kick] some footballs around” with the little guy. (The couple now has three children.)

JJ WATT & KEALIA OHAI

Bob Levey/Getty

The Houston Texans defensive end and pro soccer player have been dating quietly for about three years, and she recently joined him at a string of his rescue and fundraising events in the Houston area following Hurricane Harvey.

CAM NEWTON & KIA PROCTOR

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

One who keeps his personal and professional lives pretty separate, Carolina Panthers quarterback Newton quietly announced via Twitter in December 2015 that he and longtime girlfriend Proctor had welcomed their first child, a son. They’ve since had two more.

CHRISTIAN & SAMANTHA PONDER

Mike Moore/Getty

Though he’s a former Minnesota Vikings quarterback, she’s still very much involved in pro football as the current host of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN. Together, they have a 3-year-old daughter. 

AJ MCCARRON & KATHERINE WEBB

Getty

Somewhat controversially called out for her looks while watching then-boyfriend McCarron in a January 2013 college game, the former Miss Alabama married her longtime love, a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, in July 2014, and the two welcomed son Tripp in 2016, followed by Cash in late 2018.

ANTONIO & SASHA GATES

David Livingston/Getty

The Chargers tight end and his wife of six years recently made the move from San Diego to Los Angeles with his team.

